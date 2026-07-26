Netanyahu’s ‘Wing of Zion’ stays grounded but costs Israel millions

What does Israel’s official state aircraft do when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can travel to only a limited number of countries because of the international arrest warrant issued against him?

A look at the June, July and August schedule for “Wing of Zion,” the prime minister’s official plane, might lead an outside observer to conclude that it has become a white elephant. The aircraft has barely moved, apart from training flights, inspections and maintenance activity.

Gallery Wing of Zion and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Reuters, Yair Sagi )

In August, for example, eight days on the schedule are set aside for what is described as “reduced activity,” effectively meaning no operational flights. Two days are devoted to a squadron outing, two to daytime flights, one abroad and one domestic, and another two to day and night training flights.

The June schedule included a state visit to Romania by President Isaac Herzog, who rarely uses Wing of Zion for his own reasons.

On June 30, the aircraft was transferred to the Nevatim Air Base for training. In July, no fewer than 16 days were devoted to preparations for an inspection.

On July 7, the plane flew overnight to Sofia, Bulgaria, as part of what was defined as an “aircrew training” exercise. On July 12, it was listed as being on an Israel Aerospace Industries break. The July 23 schedule included inspection preparations and an aircrew seminar for Tisha B’Av. On July 28, the aircraft was scheduled for both a daytime and nighttime flight. On July 29, Tu B’Av appears on the schedule, but no activity is planned.

Crews remain available for every flight

Netanyahu is expected to fly aboard Wing of Zion to Washington to attend the funeral of Sen. Lindsey Graham and meet President Donald Trump at the White House.

Beyond that trip, the prime minister has few destinations available to him.

Hungary under former prime minister Viktor Orban had been willing to receive Netanyahu without arresting him, but the government of Peter Magyar has said it will honor the warrant. A possible visit to India was recently discussed but did not take place. An invitation from Argentine President Javier Milei, a close ally of Israel, also remains pending.

Javier Milei and Viktor Orban. One is no longer prime minister, while the other is probably not eager to host Netanyahu ( Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque )

During October and November, Wing of Zion is expected to be taken out of service for renovations and maintenance, including refurbishment of interior spaces. The managers of the aircraft may have assumed it would be needed less during Israel’s election and government-formation period.

Planned presidential trips during those months are expected to be transferred to commercial flights.

Wing of Zion is supported by a full operational system that includes flight attendants, catering staff, ground crews and pilots.

At least seven or eight full-time flight attendants are employed for the aircraft. They work on relatively few days but must remain available for every flight. Additional reserve attendants are called in when needed.

The aircraft also has a dedicated ground crew, while its pilots belong to the Israeli Air Force and carry out other assignments when they are not flying Wing of Zion.

Not everyone considers the plane a white elephant.

Supporters of the project say it is a strategic asset of the highest importance. They point to Netanyahu’s authorization of the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah through the plane’s secure communications system while he was traveling to the United States.

Officials involved in the aircraft project say the limited use does not constitute a waste of public money because Israel Aerospace Industries maintains it under a contract whose price was set about a decade ago.

“On the contrary, when the plane is not active, it costs the taxpayer less,” they said. “There are relatively low fixed payments and charges based on each flight hour. Its lifespan will also be longer the less it flies. It is preserved better and suffers less wear and tear.”

They added that the pilots receive their salaries from the Air Force in any case and perform other missions.

Trump. At least Netanyahu can still meet him abroad ( Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst )

“Overall, the plane is essential for every prime minister, and today more and more people understand that this project is important,” the officials said.

The Prime Minister’s Office said Wing of Zion is “a strategic asset of the State of Israel” that serves the country’s leaders and guarantees operational continuity and immediate availability at all times.

“Its necessity has already been demonstrated in practice, particularly during the war, when it was required to provide a continuous operational, diplomatic and security response,” the office said.

“Contrary to the claim, this is not a renovation of the aircraft, but inspections, maintenance work and periodic adjustments carried out in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions and the requirements of the Civil Aviation Authority, as an integral part of maintaining the aircraft’s operational and safety readiness.”

The office said the Wing of Zion system continues to operate even during periods of limited travel.

“The system is operated by professional and limited teams at the scale required to operate the aircraft and maintain its operational readiness,” it said.

“This is not excess manpower, but dedicated core teams required under the aircraft’s operational, safety and readiness requirements. All crew members, pilots, flight attendants and maintenance personnel, routinely conduct training, maintain qualifications, carry out maintenance and prepare to ensure that the aircraft is available and ready for operation at all times.

Operating costs fall as flights decline

The cost of establishing Wing of Zion totaled 364.91 million shekels ($119.64 million).

The aircraft began operating in September 2023, with operating costs that year totaling 6.27 million shekels ($2.06 million).

In 2024, operating costs reached 34.18 million shekels ($11.21 million). Of that amount, 18.28 million shekels ($5.99 million) went toward fixed payments, 8.55 million shekels ($2.80 million) toward variable payments based on flight activity, and 7.35 million shekels ($2.41 million) toward one-time expenses, including modifications, upgrades and procurement.

In 2025, operating costs totaled 18.67 million shekels ($6.12 million), including 13.17 million shekels ($4.32 million) in fixed payments and 5.5 million shekels ($1.80 million) in variable payments based on flight activity. The figures provided also list 9 million shekels ($2.95 million) in one-time payments.

Total operating costs between 2023 and 2025 amounted to about 60 million shekels ($19.67 million).

Operating costs in 2025 fell by nearly 50% compared with 2024, possibly because Netanyahu flew less following the issuance of the international arrest warrants.