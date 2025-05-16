Can Trump balance ties with Qatar and Saudi Arabia?

Why is U.S. President Donald Trump expanding cooperation with Qatar—a country widely known to sponsor terrorism?
According to Foreign Ministry special envoy Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, “this really mind boggles.”
She told ILTV News, “Saudi Arabia has spent the last 20 years trying to get rid of the Muslim Brotherhood in their country. The Emirates have done the same. They are fundamentally against Qatar. They speak openly about the fact that Qatar is sponsoring the Muslim Brotherhood and providing a voice for them with Al Jazeera.”
Hassan-Nahoum said that Trump is trying to juggle a constructive relationship with Qatar while also maintaining one with Saudi Arabia, which she noted is “actually contradictory in many ways.”
“I'm hoping that the fact that Saudi Arabia is the much larger country, the much bigger economy, that it will win in the end,” she said. “That's what we're hoping.”
