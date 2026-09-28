IDF braces for Hamas kidnapping attempt along Gaza’s Yellow Line

The IDF and Shin Bet are preparing for the possibility that Hamas will attempt to abduct an Israeli soldier in the Gaza sector in the near future, following intelligence warnings.

The alerts have led the military to raise the readiness level of the two divisions deployed in the Strip, the Gaza territorial division and Division 99.

Hamas terrorists in Nuseirat ( Photo: Eyad BABA / AFP )

Senior commanders in every unit were instructed several days ago not to leave their sectors and to conduct readiness and vigilance checks among the forces under their command.

The troops are deployed at 40 positions inside the Yellow Line and another 10 positions beyond the perimeter fence.

The absence of a physical barrier along the Yellow Line has heightened concern that a Hamas terrorist cell could approach one of the positions near an IDF outpost, seize a soldier and drag him deeper into the Gaza Strip.

The IDF fears such an attack could pull Israel into a renewed escalation, this time under U.S. constraints that military officials believe could limit Israel’s ability to respond at full force against the backdrop of elections in Israel and the United States.

The concern over an attempted abduction is not theoretical. In recent weeks, reports have described IDF preparations for possible Hamas revenge attacks following a series of targeted killings in Gaza. Among the scenarios examined were attacks on Israeli forces and attempts to abduct soldiers near the Yellow Line.

‘For them, this is the time’

A senior military official said Hamas is trying to “create another Gilad Shalit” before the elections in Israel and the United States.

“We must not make an operational mistake that allows it to break the current situation, in which Israel eliminates its senior figures on a daily basis and embarrasses it both at the intelligence and operational levels through deep intelligence penetration, and in front of the population,” the official said.

“This is perceived as weakness, and they are trying to break out of that cycle through a revenge attack that will restore their honor and change the equation with Israel.”

According to the official, Hamas views an abduction as the last major lever still available to it.

About two weeks ago, Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that if an Israeli soldier or civilian were abducted, “all of Gaza City, with its homes and terror towers, will be evacuated south of its one million residents.”

Military sources said one of Hamas’ greatest concerns is the possibility of renewed fighting in Gaza City. At the same time, they said, the organization sees the coming period as an opportunity for an abduction and believes Israel’s ability to retaliate is constrained.

“For them, this is the time,” the sources said.

A year after the ceasefire, Southern Command says more than 600 Hamas terrorists have been killed in targeted strikes across Gaza, including brigade and battalion commanders. The command also says more than 80% of the tunnel network across the Strip has been destroyed.

During a meeting in recent weeks, the IDF chief of staff told the prime minister and defense minister that “Hamas has been defeated.”