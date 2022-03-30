A thousand Israeli soldiers to bolster police ranks amid terror spate

Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday signed off on an order to deploy 1,000 IDF troops to bolster police ranks as Israel grapples with a series of Islamist terrorist attacks that has already claimed the lives of 11 Israelis in one week.

In a situation assessment held with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi, Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar, and other security officials, Gantz also ordered intensifying crackdowns on illegal arms dealers, as well as undocumented Palestinians.

Defense officials have also reportedly agreed to devise a work plan to reinforce strategic points on the West Bank barrier and implement an expedited recruitment process for thousands of Border Police reservists who will be stationed in the territory.

All in all, an extra 12 battalions will be deployed to run routine security operations around the West Bank and two others around the Gaza Strip in a bid to nip at the bud any terrorist activity brewing under the surface.

The military said that it will "provide the Israeli police extensive assistance, including the training of 15 companies from various special forces units that will be deployed in part in the West Bank region and in major cities according to police discretion."

In addition, combat-support troops will also be allowed to leave base with their personal weapons.

"The IDF is prepared for a variety of scenarios, and it will do whatever is needed to be done to guard the lives of the residents of Israel," Kochavi said. "IDF forces are deployed with the utmost vigilance in the various sectors in order to strengthen the sense of safety and security of the residents of Israel."

Meanwhile, Jerusalem District Police announced that it will station an additional 3,000 officers in various potential flashpoints around the capital as the month of Ramadan is set to begin over the weekend and attract close to 400,000 Muslim pilgrims to the Temple Mount according to estimates.