Time to strike back at the Houthis?

Israel and its allies may soon take “slightly more assertive action toward the Houthis,” according to British military expert Andrew Fox.

Earlier this week, the Houthis launched missiles at central Israel, a bold move considering the ongoing ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, which has largely held.

Fox explained that for the past 14 months, Israel has been “reactive” and has lacked “a particularly clear strategy as to how to find a political or military solution to the problem.” However, he suggested that recent developments—such as attacks on allied ships, direct strikes on Israel, and Iran's weakening position—could make this an opportune moment for action.

