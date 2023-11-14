Volunteers set up nursery schools, classrooms in hotels for evacuees

The “Learning” War Room - an army of about 350 volunteers, drivers, activists, and donors, has set up since the third day of the Gaza war nursery schools, kindergartens and classrooms in hotels and guesthouses where evacuees from Gaza border communities and the north of the country are staying. So far, more than 60 learning spaces have been established in the area between Netanya and the Golan Heights, and every day 6-8 new nursery schools and classrooms join this project.
"Since the third day of the war, we understood that the evacuees were in a difficult plight," Shlomo Abramovich, founder of the Learning War Room, said. "We met families who were uprooted from their daily routines, children who lost their daily sense of security, and teenagers living in luxury hotels that have become golden cages. After succeeding in building one nursery, we established a protocol to set up learning spaces for ages 0-3, 3-6, 6-9, 9-12, and high school students. The rumor about our activity spread throughout the country and we began to receive inquiries to establish learning spaces in hotels at the Dead Sea shore, Tel Aviv and its northern suburbs, Haifa, and from Tiberias all the way to the Golan Heights. Currently, we receive requests for 8-10 classrooms and nursery schools per day."
Beginning last week, the Learning War Room partnered with the Brothers in Arms volunteer organization to establish nurseries, kindergartens and classrooms in five hotels around the Sea of Galilee. In these projects, the War Room was assisted by interior designers specializing in learning spaces.
The equipment donated or purchased for the learning spaces by the War Room includes basic furniture, educational supplies, soft accessories for nurseries, consumables and learning materials for all age groups, including adults. The War Room operates from the Motzkin Theater, donated by the Kiryat Motzkin City Hall. From there, shipments go out to the north and south of Israel.
"Further development of the project depends on the recruitment of additional volunteers, drivers and financial support for the purchase of equipment, some of which is expensive,” adds Abramovich. “We already expect that dozens more learning spaces will be required."
