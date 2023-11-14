Volunteers set up nursery schools, classrooms in hotels for evacuees

The “Learning” War Room - an army of about 350 volunteers, drivers, activists, and donors, has set up since the third day of the Gaza war nursery schools, kindergartens and classrooms in hotels and guesthouses where evacuees from Gaza border communities and the north of the country are staying. So far, more than 60 learning spaces have been established in the area between Netanya and the Golan Heights, and every day 6-8 new nursery schools and classrooms join this project.

The “Learning” War Room - an army of about 350 volunteers, drivers, activists, and donors, has set up since the third day of the Gaza war nursery schools, kindergartens and classrooms in hotels and guesthouses where evacuees from Gaza border communities and the north of the country are staying. So far, more than 60 learning spaces have been established in the area between Netanya and the Golan Heights, and every day 6-8 new nursery schools and classrooms join this project.

The “Learning” War Room - an army of about 350 volunteers, drivers, activists, and donors, has set up since the third day of the Gaza war nursery schools, kindergartens and classrooms in hotels and guesthouses where evacuees from Gaza border communities and the north of the country are staying. So far, more than 60 learning spaces have been established in the area between Netanya and the Golan Heights, and every day 6-8 new nursery schools and classrooms join this project.