IDF chief blasts Yair Golan over ‘killing babies’ remark amid calls to strip former general of rank

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir on Tuesday condemned remarks made by Yair Golan , leader of the Democrats Party and a former IDF general, who accused the country of waging war on civilians in Gaza and likened Israel to a pariah state.

“I strongly denounce any statement that casts doubt on the morality of the IDF or its soldiers,” Zamir said in a statement. “The IDF and its fighters operate against our enemies in full accordance with IDF values and international law and norms, while maintaining an uncompromising commitment to the security of the State of Israel and its citizens. IDF soldiers act day and night on all fronts, with determination and integrity, as they always have.”

2 View gallery The Democrats Party leader Yair Golan ( Photo: Yariv Katz )

The backlash followed Golan’s interview earlier in the day with public broadcaster Kan, in which he said, “Israel is on the way to becoming a pariah state, the South Africa of the past—if it does not return to behaving like a sane country. A sane country does not wage war against civilians, does not kill babies as a hobby and does not set goals of population expulsion.”

Golan went on to criticize the Israeli government, calling it “filled with vengeful, immoral people” who “have no connection to Judaism” and are incapable of managing the country during a crisis. “This government is dangerous to our very existence,” he said.

His comments sparked widespread outrage across the political spectrum. Justice Minister Yariv Levin called for Golan to be stripped of his military rank. “This is a moment of truth for the army’s leadership,” Levin said. “Anyone who slanders IDF soldiers so viciously should no longer carry the rank of general. Stripping the rank is the least that can be done to erase the stain cast upon our heroes, who are fighting at this very moment to free hostages and defeat our enemies.”

2 View gallery IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir ( Photo: Defense Ministry )

Shortly after the interview aired, Golan released a follow-up statement defending his remarks and reiterating his position. “We’ve already tried Gantz’s strategy of appeasing Netanyahu, Smotrich and Ben-Gvir—it failed,” he said. “This war is the realization of their fantasies. If we let them continue, Israel will indeed become a pariah state.”

He emphasized his distinction between the government and the military: “IDF soldiers are heroes; government ministers are corrupt. The IDF is moral, the people are decent and the government is crooked. We must end the war, bring the hostages home and rebuild Israel.”