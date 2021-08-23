Bennett to warn Biden return to Iran nuclear deal a mistake, source says

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett intends to warn U.S. President Joe Biden a return to the Iran nuclear deal would be a mistake as the two are scheduled to meet in Washington later this week, a senior Israeli diplomat said on Monday.

"When we started planning [Bennett's] visit [to Washington], the return to the nuclear agreement seemed inevitable. Since then, the time has passed, the Iranian president has changed and things seem less clear. In our view, there may not be a return to the agreement at all," the diplomat said, referring to newly sworn Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi, an Islamist hardliner who harbors close ties to the Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

