Anti-Netanyahu protesters hold alternative Independence Day torch event in Tel Aviv

Protesters opposed to the government were holding an alternative torch-lighting ceremony in Tel Aviv on Tuesday evening, as the official Independence Day ceremony took place in Jerusalem.

Organizers described the event as a “democratic-liberal” ceremony and said it was intended as a counterpoint to the state ceremony at Mount Herzl.

1 View gallery ( Photo: Mickey Schmidt )

“The government, which has lost all moral, political and public mandate, is not worthy of leading the Independence Day celebrations of the people it abandoned,” the organizers said in a statement. “Those who have undermined the foundations of democracy and weakened the state’s security will not light torches in our name.”

Among those set to light torches at the alternative ceremony are Yifat Kalderon, a leading activist in efforts to secure the return of hostages and a relative of former hostage Ofer Kalderon; lawmaker Gilad Kariv; and Brig. Gen. (res.) Amal Asad, a Druze leader and prominent critic of the nation-state law.

Participants also include Ron Sharaf and Liat Weiss, founders of the Brothers in Arms protest movement, former military chief and Defense Minister Moshe Ya’alon, and former Eshkol Regional Council head Haim Yellin.