Children playing in Jerusalem forest find human remains

Children playing in a forest near Jerusalem discovered what appeared to be human skeletal remains Friday evening, police said on Saturday.

The remains were found in a wooded area adjacent to the Pisgat Ze’ev neighborhood in northern Jerusalem shortly before the start of the Jewish Sabbath.

According to police, the children told their father about the bones they had found, and he alerted authorities.

Officers who searched the scene located additional evidence, including a foreign passport. Police said they are examining whether there is any connection between the passport and the remains.