Children playing in Jerusalem forest find human remains

Police say children's father alerted authorities about bones discovered near Pisgat Ze’ev; foreign passport found at the scene and sent, along with the remains, for forensic testing

Children playing in a forest near Jerusalem discovered what appeared to be human skeletal remains Friday evening, police said on Saturday.
The remains were found in a wooded area adjacent to the Pisgat Ze’ev neighborhood in northern Jerusalem shortly before the start of the Jewish Sabbath.
Human skeletal remains found in a wooded area adjacent to the Pisgat Ze’ev neighborhood in northern Jerusalem
According to police, the children told their father about the bones they had found, and he alerted authorities.
Officers who searched the scene located additional evidence, including a foreign passport. Police said they are examining whether there is any connection between the passport and the remains.
The human remains and other items recovered at the scene were transferred to the National Center for Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv for examination and identification, police said.
