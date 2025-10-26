In Israel, Tommy Robinson says media ‘weaponized’ against him

ILTV Executive met with one of Britain’s most controversial figures, Tommy Robinson, who is in Israel to discuss free speech, antisemitism, and whether his brand of truth-telling helps heal divisions or deepen them.

Here is some of what Robinson had to say:

BRITAIN’S CULTURAL CRISIS ( ILTV )

On Qatar funding

“I’d ban all funding from coming into our country from Qatar and from Iran. I’d stop the influence — exactly what you’re trying to do to stop the influence in Lebanon, the Iranian money flowing into Hezbollah. We need to stop the influence they have in mosques, madrasas, education centers, and community centers across the West.

On a Palestinian state

“The Palestinian state? Put it to a democratic British vote. If our government wishes to acknowledge a terrorist state and reward the October 7 attacks, let the British public decide. I guarantee you and your audience that if the vote were put to the British public, there would never be a recognition of a Palestinian state.

On radical Islam

“These organizations, these jihadists — it’s part of their ideology, part of their life, part of their commitment. They’re going to continue to wage war on Israel, and as Jews, they’re going to continue to wage war on all of us. First comes Saturday, then comes Sunday. The Jews are on the front line because they’re targeted first — then they’re coming for us.

On Israel

“Who are our allies? Who are our friends? It’s the State of Israel. For too long now, there’s been mass propaganda trying to turn the public against Israel, against Jews. The media will never tell you this. The media told you that my former organization was a far-right extremist, racist organization. Well, actually, here are the facts.

On the media

“The English Defence League, the entire time I led it — because groups like that are categorized by the domestic extremism unit within Scotland Yard, the Metropolitan Police Force in London — was categorized by the experts and the police as a centrist organization, where Muslims were advised to negotiate and discuss with us. But the media, just like they’re doing to you, weaponized the narrative. They destroyed us, labeling us as far-right extremists and racists — exactly as they’re doing to you in the State of Israel.

Robin's final message

“I’ve come here and interviewed Knesset members, ministers, and politicians who are as concerned as we are about the mass immigration flood in Europe, about the cultural change in Europe, and about the danger it poses — for us at home and for this beautiful nation... My final message is this: I came here in 2016 to ask a lot of questions and find out a lot of things. I paid young Muslim Arabs to take me to a Fatah-controlled refugee camp. I risked my life to do that because I wanted to understand what they faced. I expected them to tell me they were oppressed by the State of Israel. Rather, they told me they were oppressed by the Palestinian Authority.

“I then found out about ‘pay to slay.’ The British public don’t know about ‘pay to slay.’ They have no idea that our taxpayers’ money goes to funding a terrorist organization that uses the money, in their words, not to build education centers or hospitals, but to fund people to leave refugee camps and kill Israelis. Most people back home don’t know that.

“I’ve come here not just because I defend the State of Israel — I side with the State of Israel — but I’ve come here first and foremost as a journalist, an investigative journalist. I’ve made many videos since being here, asking questions. That’s what I’m here for — to ask questions and feed back to the British audience, to bypass the Hamas-promoting BBC, Channel 4, or any of these groups who are sympathetic to the cause of Palestine.