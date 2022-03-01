Ukraine disappointed in Israel's unwillingness to accept refugees, Ambassador says

Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Kornichuk said on Tuesday that Ukraine was "disappointed by the Israeli government not allowing entrance to the war refugees".

"The last six days Israel turned away dozens of refugees that came from different countries in the world, and in the airport they were sent back to the places where they came from, instead of granting them asylum".

Ukraine Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Kornichuk, press conference ( Video: Shahar Goldstein )

In a press conference in Tel Aviv, the ambassador said he was saddened. "We are not talking about illegal workers, we're talking about something completely different," Kornichuk said.

"We want peace and we want Israel to support us in all aspects, even in such hard times."

Kornichuk was asked about Israelis volunteering to fight with Ukraine after he posted a call for volunteers on Facebook, the ambassador said that those who hold a Ukrainian passport and is willing to help in the war, will be assisted by the embassy.

"These people are recognized by us as Ukrainian citizens and they want to help in the war. I can't say how many of these there are, but they exist".

Kornichuk refered to the death of Roman Brodsky, the 42-year-old Israeli citizen that lived in Ukraine and was shot dead on his way to the border. he said this was a saddening incident. "I don't no who shot him, in the beginning they said it was the Russians and then they said it was the Ukrainians, so we need to be wary of publications like this," he said.

1 צפייה בגלריה Roman Brodsky ( courtesy of the family )

"We're looking out for the Israelis exactly as we are looking out for the Ukrainians, and we help them cross the border and leave the country to a safe place", said Kornichuk.

The Ukrainian embassy is working in cooperation with a law official to open a hotline for Israelis located in Ukraine, and for Ukrainians seeking to come to Israel.

Lawyer Alex Zrnofolski said in the press conference: "I'm calling on Prime Minister Bennett and Minister Shaked, let's open our hearts and prove that we're a nation with mercy and humanity, and accept the Ukrainians. We need to think in a humane way and first of all absorb them without asking so many questions and making it hard for them... these are refugees that are going through hell right now".