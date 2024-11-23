It’s not rockets destroying Israel—it's this

Since 6:29 a.m. on October 7, 2023, Israelis have found themselves on a relentless journey of trauma.
Each day since that fateful morning has been punctuated by sirens, artillery fire, and the ever-present echoes of grief and fear. The massacre at the Nova Music Festival and the atrocities across towns and villages in Israel’s south left scars that extend far beyond the physical, searing into the national psyche. The horror of those events—and the propaganda that followed—was not just an assault on Israel but an attack on the very fabric of humanity.
On Insider, ILTV News and guests confront the unspoken aftermath: The enduring psychological toll on individuals and a society grappling with loss, fear, and uncertainty.
Is Israel, as some have said, a nation in trauma?
How do survivors begin to heal?
And what would it take to construct a "mental health Iron Dome" to protect our collective well-being?
To help answer these questions, ILTV interviews four guests:
- Prof. Mark Weiser, director of the Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center at Sheba Medical Center
- Manny Waks, host of the podcast PTSD Nation and a passionate mental health advocate
- Tomer Zadik and Yoav Haver, Nova Festival survivors
Watch Insider: