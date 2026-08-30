Finland’s double game: accuses Israel of ‘Gaza genocide,’ buys David’s Sling for millions

Against the backdrop of particularly sharp criticism of Israel in Finland and across Europe, it has emerged that behind the scenes, defense ties between Helsinki and Jerusalem are continuing and are even being placed on a long-term footing.
Finnish public broadcaster Yle reported that Finland and Israel have extended their framework for defense cooperation through 2034. The agreement includes cooperation on research, development and the procurement of defense systems, as well as a permanent coordination mechanism between the two countries.
One of the clearest expressions of that cooperation is Finland’s decision to purchase Israel’s David’s Sling air defense system in a deal worth about 317 million euros. The system, developed in Israel by Rafael in cooperation with the United States, is intended to give Finland the ability to counter aerial and missile threats at medium and long ranges.
The report also noted that the cooperation is continuing alongside particularly harsh criticism of Israel in Finland, including accusations of “genocide.” Since the outbreak of the war in Gaza, calls in Finland for Israel to halt the fighting have grown, along with criticism of the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the policies of the Israeli government. According to Yle, Finland’s Defense Ministry is withholding information about its cooperation with Israel.
In other words, the public and political message toward Israel has become increasingly critical, but that has not translated into a severing of defense ties. On the contrary, Finland is building a long-term framework for cooperation with Israel while purchasing from it one of the world’s most advanced air defense systems.
The gap is also evident on the diplomatic front. In late July, Finnish President Alexander Stubb was seen alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the funeral of U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham in Washington. The two appeared to exchange a few words.
That may be the central message: rhetoric is one thing, strategic interests another. Even as Israel faces severe criticism in Europe, European countries continue to view it as a partner in areas where their interests converge.