Fires break out in Wadi Qelt and near Ramat Gan Safari; rescue efforts underway

A large fire broke out Sunday in Wadi Qelt, located in the Binyamin hills east of Jerusalem. Firefighters are working to rescue numerous hikers trapped in difficult terrain conditions. Aircraft and ambulances have been dispatched to the scene.

According to the Israel Fire and Rescue Service, "Firefighters from the Binyamin regional station are operating at the scene. Many hikers are reported to be in the wadi, and the area's challenging topography is hampering rescue efforts."

A large number of ambulances from Jerusalem are making their way to the site. Police said volunteers are also heading to the area to assist firefighters, police forces and the Israel Nature and Parks Authority with evacuating the hikers.

United Hatzalah warned that the combination of heavy foot traffic and the potential formation of a "fire corridor" along the wadi path poses a serious risk. Aerial readiness was declared, and IDF helicopters along with Ram Battalion troops have been mobilized to support evacuation and firefighting operations.

In a separate incident, a fire also broke out near the Ramat Gan Safari. Five firefighting teams from the Dan District stations responded and managed to bring the blaze under control. The fire involved brush and a truck parked near the site. No injuries were reported.

The latest incidents come just three days after firefighters succeeded in fully containing a massive wildfire in the Jerusalem Hills , following nearly 24 hours of intense firefighting and evacuation of residents. That fire spread quickly, threatening several communities, including the moshav of Mesilat Zion, and caused significant damage to forests and local wildlife.