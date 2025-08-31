Winter 2025 clock change in Israel: When and how it happens

Israel will switch to standard time during the night of Oct. 25–26, 2025, moving clocks back one hour at 2 a.m., giving residents an extra hour of sleep. The change will remain in effect until the return to daylight saving time on March 27, 2026.
Most smartphones update automatically, but users unsure of the change can adjust manually: go to date and time settings, turn off “automatic” mode, and select “local time” as Budapest, Hungary.
The time shift is part of Israel’s 2013 Time Determination Law, which mandates that on the last Sunday of October, clocks move back one hour. The change signals the seasonal transition, bringing earlier sunrises and sunsets.
Winter time affects the body’s natural rhythms. Shorter daylight hours increase melatonin production, making people feel sleepier, while reduced sunlight can lower serotonin levels, potentially affecting mood and energy.
The shift also aligns daily activity with natural light. In summer, longer evenings provide extra daylight; in winter, mornings coincide with sunrise, optimizing productive hours for individuals and the economy.
Debates over keeping daylight saving time year-round continue. Supporters cite more evening daylight, while opponents argue that wintertime shortens family time, increases accident risk in darkness, misaligns Israel’s clock with global time zones, and raises economic costs.
Globally, many countries in Asia, Africa, and South America no longer observe seasonal time changes. The U.S. has ongoing discussions about ending daylight saving, and the European Parliament voted in 2019 to allow each country to decide whether to remain on permanent standard time or daylight time. Israel has debated the issue but ultimately retained the current system.
Winter time will end in Israel during the night of March 26–27, 2026, when clocks move forward to daylight saving time.