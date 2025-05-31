Iran conducted secret nuclear activity with undeclared material, IAEA says

In its report sent to IAEA member states the UN nuclear watchdog says Iran's activity was in at least 3 sites under investigation; Israel says the  report shows Iran remains determined to pursue its military nuclear program 

News Agencies |
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Iran nuclear deal
Iran
IAEA
Donald Trump
Nuclear bomb
Iran previously conducted covert nuclear activities using undeclared materials at three sites that have been under investigation, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a report.
Israel said the report showed that Iran's nuclear programme was not peaceful and that Tehran remained determined to complete its nuclear weapons program.
"The international community must act now to stop Iran," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office PMO) said in a statement, adding that the level of uranium enrichment Iran had reached exists only in countries actively pursuing nuclear weapons.
"These three sites, and possibly related locations, were part of a classified nuclear program that Iran conducted until the early 2000s - partly using nuclear material that Tehran had not declared,' the UN watchdog wrote in the report that was sent to IAEA member states.
4 View gallery
בסיס פרצ'ין באיראן, ארכיון 2012בסיס פרצ'ין באיראן, ארכיון 2012
Iranian nuclear facility at Parchin in 2012
(Photo: DigitalGlobe-ISIS)
4 View gallery
שר החוץ של איראן עבאס עראקצ'ישר החוץ של איראן עבאס עראקצ'י
Abbas Araghchi
The IAEA criticised "less than satisfactory" cooperation from Tehran over its scrutiny of Iran's nuclear program. "While Iran continues to cooperate with the agency on matters of routine safeguards implementation, in a number of respects... its cooperation with the agency has been less than satisfactory," the report said. It specifically notes Tehran's lack of progress in explaining nuclear material found at undeclared sites.
4 View gallery
Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
(Photo: AFP)
"In particular, Iran has repeatedly either not answered or not provided technically credible answers to the agency's questions and has sanitised locations as listed in this report, which has impeded agency verification activities."
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
The IAEA also said that Iran has stepped up the production of highly enriched uranium in recent months. The agency spoke of "serious concern" that Iran had increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to up to 60 percent between February and mid-May, and criticised "less than satisfactory" cooperation from Tehran over its scrutiny of Iran's nuclear program.
4 View gallery
הצנטריפוגות בנתנזהצנטריפוגות בנתנז
Uranium enrichment centrefuges in Natanz
(Photo: AP)
Earlier on Saturday, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview that Iran regarded nuclear weapons as unacceptable.
The United States has been negotiating with Iran to reach a new nuclear deal after U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the 2015 agreement signed by then-President Barak Obama and world nations.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""