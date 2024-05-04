Israel Police officer injured in West Bank operation, evacuated to hospital

Security forces operating near Tulkarem eliminate at least five terrorists who opened fire at them from a building in which they barricaded themselves

Yoav Zitun, Einav Halabi|
An Israel Police officer serving in the National Counter-Terrorism Unit (Yamam) was critically injured on Saturday during an operation in the West Bank near the Palestinian city of Tulkarem and was evacuated to the hospital.
פעילות כוחות צה"ל בדיר אל-רוסון ליד טול כרםפעילות כוחות צה"ל בדיר אל-רוסון ליד טול כרם
Security forces operating in the West Bank
(Photo: REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta)
During the 13-hour operation led by security forces, terrorists barricaded themselves in one of the homes and opened fire on the troops. At least five terrorists were killed in the clash, and one of them turned himself in.
The forces fired Metador missiles at the house, attacked it using strike drones, and also employed bulldozers to demolish the building. The operation continued from nighttime until noon.
אימונים של יס"מ עמקים לסיכול חדירת מחבליםאימונים של יס"מ עמקים לסיכול חדירת מחבלים
Yamam forces training
(Photo: Israel Police)
Palestinian news agency Wafa reported the forces surrounded the house for hours while engaging the terrorists inside and imposing a curfew on the town. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society alleged that the troops "prevented our crews from reaching one of the casualties."
The West Bank has changed its face in the past seven months since the outbreak of the war in Gaza. Terrorist cells in the area are now highly motivated, and there are many international bodies, including Iran, that are funneling money to terrorist organizations in the region through various methods in order to escalate tensions further.
