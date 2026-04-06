More than 10 impact sites reported in Haifa after latest barrage; no injuries reported

Sirens sound in Haifa area following launches from Iran after multiple waves hit central Israel earlier

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Sirens were activated across northern Israel, including the Galilee, the Carmel region, the Haifa Bay area and nearby valleys.
Rescue and security forces in Haifa reported more than 10 impact sites with destruction and property damage following the latest Iranian cluster missile strike. Magen David Adom said that, for now, no injuries have been reported.
Impact site in Haifa caused by an Iranian cluster missile
(Video: MDA)
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מכוניות בוערות בחיפה אחרי פגיעת הטיל המתפצל מאיראןמכוניות בוערות בחיפה אחרי פגיעת הטיל המתפצל מאיראן
(Photo: MDA)
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זירת הנפילה בחיפה אחרי פגיעת הטיל המתפצל מאיראןזירת הנפילה בחיפה אחרי פגיעת הטיל המתפצל מאיראן
(Photo: MDA)
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מכוניות בוערות בחיפה אחרי פגיעת הטיל המתפצל מאיראןמכוניות בוערות בחיפה אחרי פגיעת הטיל המתפצל מאיראן
(Photo: MDA)
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Earlier, three rounds of sirens were activated across central Israel, including in Gush Dan, the Shfela, the Sharon region, the Lachish area and the Jordan Valley.
In Jerusalem and the Dead Sea area, sirens were activated without prior early warning.
Magen David Adom said there were no immediate reports of injuries or impacts. “Teams are treating a small number of people who were hurt while heading to protected spaces, as well as individuals suffering from anxiety,” the service said.
First published: 03:40, 04.06.26
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