More than 10 impact sites reported in Haifa after latest barrage; no injuries reported

Sirens were activated across northern Israel, including the Galilee, the Carmel region, the Haifa Bay area and nearby valleys.

Rescue and security forces in Haifa reported more than 10 impact sites with destruction and property damage following the latest Iranian cluster missile strike. Magen David Adom said that, for now, no injuries have been reported.

Impact site in Haifa caused by an Iranian cluster missile ( Video: MDA )

4 View gallery ( Photo: MDA )

4 View gallery ( Photo: MDA )

4 View gallery ( Photo: MDA )

Earlier, three rounds of sirens were activated across central Israel, including in Gush Dan, the Shfela, the Sharon region, the Lachish area and the Jordan Valley.

In Jerusalem and the Dead Sea area, sirens were activated without prior early warning.