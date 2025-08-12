Blinken says not the time to recognize Palestinian state

Former U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized the decision of nations to recognize a Palestinian State during the UN General Council meeting next month.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized the decision of nations to recognize a Palestinian State during the UN General Council meeting next month.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized the decision of nations to recognize a Palestinian State during the UN General Council meeting next month.

"The decision by France, the U.K., Canada and Australia to recognize a Palestinian state in September is morally right and reflects a global consensus," Blinken wrote in an editorial published by the Wall Street Journal late on Monday.

"The decision by France, the U.K., Canada and Australia to recognize a Palestinian state in September is morally right and reflects a global consensus," Blinken wrote in an editorial published by the Wall Street Journal late on Monday.

"The decision by France, the U.K., Canada and Australia to recognize a Palestinian state in September is morally right and reflects a global consensus," Blinken wrote in an editorial published by the Wall Street Journal late on Monday.