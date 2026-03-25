Is Iran really ready for a deal?

It is unlikely that the Islamic regime is ready for a full deal with US President Donald Trump, despite statements made on Truth Social or in the media, and notwithstanding the leaked 15-point document that has been disseminating.
According to Dr. Walid Phares, a Lebanese-American academic and Middle East expert, while Trump said those who are clearly in command now are not those who were in command before, “there are no signals coming from the regime inside Iran that they are ready for a full deal. What they could be ready for is a ceasefire.”
Watch the full interview: