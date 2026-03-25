Is Iran really ready for a deal?

It is unlikely that the Islamic regime is ready for a full deal with US President Donald Trump, despite statements made on Truth Social or in the media, and notwithstanding the leaked 15-point document that has been disseminating.

It is unlikely that the Islamic regime is ready for a full deal with US President Donald Trump, despite statements made on Truth Social or in the media, and notwithstanding the leaked 15-point document that has been disseminating.

It is unlikely that the Islamic regime is ready for a full deal with US President Donald Trump, despite statements made on Truth Social or in the media, and notwithstanding the leaked 15-point document that has been disseminating.