Syria's transitional president in inaugural foreign trip visits Saudi Arabia

On Sunday, Ahmad al-Sharaa , the new leader of Syria, visited Saudi Arabia. This was the country's interim president's first trip outside Syria since taking power in December, after rebel forces – led by the jihadist organization Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, which he heads— overthrew the regime of Bashar Assad .

During his visit, al-Sharaa met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler. Bin Salman is the second regional leader to meet with al-Sharaa since he assumed power, the first being the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who visited Damascus last month.

After the meeting, al-Sharaa issued a statement describing the visit. "I want to express my gratitude to my brother Mohammed bin Salman for the warm reception and hospitality. We held an extended meeting, during which I witnessed a genuine desire to support Syria, its future, its people, and its territorial integrity. We discussed numerous topics and took steps to strengthen cooperation," according to the statement. The presidential office in Damascus reported that the two leaders discussed future plans for Syria in energy, technology, health and education.

In January, al-Sharaa appointed himself as Syria’s interim president. Before his visit to Saudi Arabia, the presidential office in Damascus released a photo of al-Sharaa and his foreign minister, Asaad al-Shaybani, aboard a plane en route to Riyadh.

Al-Sharaa’s visit to Saudi Arabia is widely viewed as a signal of the new Syrian regime distancing itself from Iran, which had been a significant ally of Assad. Since taking power, al-Sharaa has sought support from both Muslim and Western leaders, working to restore Syria’s ties with nations that severed relations during the civil war, which began in 2011 and ended in December.

Saudi Arabia and Iran announced the restoration of diplomatic relations in 2023 after a seven-year freeze. However, regional tensions and disagreements, particularly regarding Syria, persist between the two powers.

1 View gallery Al-Sharaa and bin Salman ( Photo: SANA / AFP )

In late December, al-Sharaa gave an interview to the Saudi network Al-Arabiya, stating that Riyadh "will definitely play an important role" in Syria’s future while highlighting the "great investment opportunities" in his country. Damascus is hopeful that Saudi Arabia and other wealthy Gulf nations will assist in rebuilding the war-torn country.

Last month, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan visited Damascus and pledged Saudi support in efforts to lift the international sanctions imposed during Assad’s war against the rebels. During his visit, bin Farhan said Riyadh is engaged in dialogue with all relevant nations and entities, including the United States and the European Union. "We are hearing encouraging messages," he added.