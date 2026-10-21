Netanyahu says Iran developing ‘weapons of death,’ orders IDF, Mossad to topple regime

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that Iran was once again trying to develop nuclear weapons and declared that he had instructed Israel's military and intelligence agencies to pursue the overthrow of the Iranian regime. His remarks came amid reports that U.S. President Donald Trump had blocked a planned Israeli strike on Iran ahead of Israel's October 27 election.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony for IDF officers at the Bahad 1 training base in southern Israel, Netanyahu accused Iran's supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, of renewing his country's nuclear ambitions.

Netanyahu addresses graduating IDF officers: ‘Iran is once again trying to develop weapons of death’ ( Photo: Kobi Gideon/ GPO )

"Mojtaba has pulled the pin, and Iran is once again trying to develop its weapons of death," Netanyahu said.

"There is only one way to eliminate this threat once and for all: to topple the regime in Iran. That is my directive to the IDF, the Mossad and the security agencies," he said.

"As long as they seek to acquire such a terrible weapon, the State of Israel faces an existential threat, and our duty is to save the nation," Netanyahu added.

The prime minister also claimed that Trump shared his position on regime change in Tehran. "My friend President Trump also believes this is the only way," he said, adding that the U.S. president had told him several days earlier: "We are ready to finish the job, but we will do it only with you, the State of Israel."

"That is exactly what we will do," Netanyahu continued. "We will neutralize the head of the octopus and move to cut off the remaining tentacles. We will eliminate Hamas and Hezbollah."

The speech was not broadcast live by the military after Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara barred live transmission over concerns that it could constitute illegal election campaigning, less than a week before Israelis head to the polls.

The IDF said in a statement: "In accordance with the directive of the deputy attorney general, and given the proximity to the election, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit will not broadcast speeches live at the ceremony."

Katz warns: ‘If Iran attacks Israel, Iran will burn’

Defense Minister Israel Katz also addressed the graduating officers and their families, opening his remarks by congratulating Netanyahu on his birthday.

"Mr. Prime Minister, we have a surprise for you! You're celebrating your birthday today, and I want to wish you a happy birthday on behalf of everyone here and thank you for everything you do for the State of Israel," Katz said.

Turning to Iran, Katz warned that Israel had identified attempts by its enemies to carry out attacks intended to influence the outcome of the upcoming election.

"In recent days, we have identified attempts by our enemies, first and foremost Iran and its proxies, to advance attacks that would affect the results of Israel's election," he said.

"The Iranian regime is at its weakest point ever, and we recognize that this weakness could lead it to take the most extreme measures, including against the State of Israel."

Katz delivered a direct warning to Tehran: "Our message to the Iranian regime is clear: We see your attempts, we are prepared to thwart them and we are ready to strike you with full force. If Iran attacks Israel, Iran will burn."

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir also addressed the ceremony, emphasizing national unity and the military's responsibility to remain above political divisions.

"The mission of defending the State of Israel belongs to all of us and is greater than any disagreement," Zamir said. "The IDF is the people's army, and unity within it is a condition for its strength."