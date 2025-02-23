Bibas funeral set for Wednesday; family invites public to join procession

The Bibas family will be laid to rest on Wednesday, as the entire nation mourns their loss. "Last night, our personal journey as a family to bring Yarden , Shiri, Ariel and Kfir home came to an end," said Ofri Bibas, Yarden Bibas' sister, on Sunday after the official identification revealed Shiri , Kfir and Ariel were murdered in captivity in Gaza .

"It ended in the most horrific and painful way. In the span of two weeks, we went from immense joy at Yarden's return to unfathomable grief and shock over the murder of Shiri and the children," she added.

2 View gallery Shiri, Kfir and Ariel Bibas

Ofri described the family's emotional turmoil over the past 16 months as "beyond words" and said the reality of the tragedy would take time to process. "Now we begin a new battle — for healing, for rebuilding, for recovery. It will be long and difficult," she said.

She also noted that Yarden was still adjusting to the public attention surrounding his family, calling it "overwhelming and even frightening." While he has been deeply moved by the outpouring of support, she said, he is still struggling to come to terms with his loss.

"He swings between emotions — relief that he survived the nightmare and unbearable sorrow for losing everything that was home to him. He often wonders how Shiri would have handled this, but Shiri isn’t here to face it with him," she said. "For Shiri, for Yarden, and for all of us, we ask that people respect the nature of the funeral and mourning period as we have chosen."

Ofri paid tribute to her sister-in-law, describing her as "a loving mother, the perfect partner to Yarden, a friend who was always there for everyone." She added: "Shiri, we will miss you so much. We will always remember how you wrapped everyone in love, just as you embraced Ariel and Kfir on that terrible day — protective, full of life, always with a quiet smile that lit up the room. We are so sorry we weren’t there for you. The only comfort we have is that you are finally home."

2 View gallery Yarden Bibas ( Photo: GPO )

Yarden, she said, has been touched by the messages of support, both online and in person. "He wants people to know — they are not the ones who need to apologize. The apology owed to Shiri, Ariel and Kfir must come in the form of bringing the remaining hostages home. Our fight is not over. Sixty-three people are still in captivity. If they are not returned immediately, we will lose more lives. We cannot properly lay our fallen to rest while they remain there. Only when they all come home can healing begin."

In a statement, the Bibas family expressed deep gratitude for the overwhelming support they have received. "In these painful days, there are no words to express the immense appreciation we feel toward all of you. Your warm embrace, love, and strength — from across Israel and the world — have carried us through our darkest hours. We feel your open hearts, your pain alongside ours, and it is not taken for granted."

Acknowledging the desire of many to pay their respects, the family said that due to space limitations and their wish for an intimate farewell, the funeral itself will be a private ceremony for close family and invited guests only. However, they plan to release details about the funeral procession route so that those who wish to honor Shiri, Ariel and Kfir can do so along the way. They are also working to provide a way for the public to view the eulogies remotely.

"We thank you from the bottom of our hearts — for your love, for your embrace, for the tears we all share. Words are not enough to express our gratitude for what you have given us in this moment. Please respect our choice to say goodbye in a way that feels right for us. Knowing you are with us, that your hearts beat alongside ours, gives us strength with every breath we take," the statement read, signed by Yarden Bibas, Dana Seaton Silverman, and the entire family.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s Office informed government ministers that the Bibas family has requested that ministers and members of Knesset refrain from attending the funeral and shiva mourning period.