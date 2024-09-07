Behind the scenes of the IDF’s next-gen artillery

IDF's new Sigma self-propelled howitzer ( Video: Elbit Systems, IDF Spokesperson's Unit, Yoav Zitun )





Amid growing concerns of a regional war and potential military conflagration with Hezbollah, the IDF is nearing the final testing phase of its flagship artillery project. Five years after establishing development and production centers in northern Israel with defense contractor Elbit Systems, the IDF is set to declare the new Sigma self-propelled howitzer operational, with mass production expected to begin next year.

The Sigma is the world’s first fully or semi-automated howitzer, requiring only a three-person crew—a mission commander, gunner and driver—compared to the eight soldiers needed for the older M109 self-propelled gun.

The Sigma’s firing rate of 6-8 shells per minute is more than double that of its predecessor. In its latest test, the Sigma demonstrated exceptional mobility on rough terrain, surpassing the capabilities of other artillery systems, and offering rapid deployment for quick, lethal strikes. Early tests included a 10,000-kilometer trial across harsh desert conditions in Nevada.

Equipped with software-based AI technology, Elbit’s Sigma can fire its first shell within 60 seconds of the truck halting, with an accuracy deviation of only 0.7%. After facing delays in the previous decade, the project took off when Elbit won the tender against a European competitor, a move seen as vital amid international boycott threats tied to the ongoing war.

Company officials expect to deliver several units of their advanced artillery system to the army as early as next month.

The production line at Elbit utilizes cutting-edge robotics and precision engineering, with engineers managing barrels up to 52 calibers in length and two tons in weight. "It took two and a half months to produce the first barrel, but now we can manufacture one in 10 days," said senior engineer Roni Flex, highlighting the system's enhanced accuracy and range, which outperforms the IDF’s existing artillery systems.

The Sigma will serve the IDF for at least the next 50 years. At the production facility, live demonstrations and simulations are conducted to optimize micro-tactical processes, incorporating feedback from IDF personnel testing the system at remote locations.

With the capacity to cover larger areas with fewer units, the Sigma offers deadly precision and enhanced safety for operators, who will be stationed inside the armored truck cabin. In the coming weeks, another round of live-fire tests will be conducted, involving the launch of 300 shells in southern Israel, marking the transition to serial production.

"We’re seeing remarkable test results, with exceptional accuracy," said Maj. Nati from the Artillery Corps. "We’re finalizing operational doctrine for the Sigma, which will revolutionize the IDF’s artillery capabilities. There’s no other fully automated howitzer like it in the world."

In a strategic shift, the IDF plans to retain its older self-propelled guns for use by reserve units rather than decommissioning them.