Israel readies Iran strike plans as US pressure raises risk of attack

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have escalated dramatically in recent days, putting Israel’s security establishment on maximum alert as the Middle East again approaches a potential boiling point.

The IDF’s Military Intelligence Directorate and Air Force have completed preparations for a range of scenarios, both defensive and offensive, in case direct exchanges of fire between the United States and Iran escalate into a full-scale war and renewed Iranian attacks on Israel .

Iranian missile launches toward Jordan

Defense Minister Israel Katz said Wednesday that mounting U.S. pressure on Tehran could itself increase the likelihood of an Iranian attack.

“The more U.S. pressure on Iran increases, and the greater the friction and economic strangulation of Iran, the greater the likelihood that they will attack,” Katz said in an interview at the “Decision Time: Democracy and Society” conference hosted by ynet and Yedioth Ahronoth in cooperation with the Israel Democracy Institute.

“We are prepared for that defensively,” he said.

Katz added that Israel was also ready to respond offensively and was coordinating with the United States.

“They like to attack on Jewish holidays because they hate Jews. Look at many things that happened in the past,” he said. “But we are prepared in defense and offense, in coordination with the U.S. in this regard.”

Although Israeli security officials assess that neither Washington nor Tehran currently seeks a direct, full-scale confrontation, the IDF is taking no chances.

Over recent months, the military has updated its target bank for potential strikes in Iran and carried out a broad review of its operational methods based on lessons from Operation Roaring Lion.

The aim is to enter any future confrontation in the strongest possible position and deliver a severe blow in a short period of time, with the goal of pushing Iran toward an agreement more favorable to Israel and the United States.

The IDF is also preparing for the possibility of widespread unrest inside Iran, an outcome U.S. President Donald Trump has openly encouraged.

At the same time, Washington’s mounting economic pressure on Tehran creates a strategic paradox for Israel.

The more effective the sanctions become, Israeli officials assess, the greater the possibility that Iran could resort to desperate attacks against Israel after refraining from doing so in recent months. Such a move would also be viewed as a significant indication that the economic pressure is taking effect.

The heightened alert comes as tensions rise on several other fronts.

In Lebanon, Hezbollah launched two explosive drones overnight toward IDF forces in the Ali al-Taher ridge area. One was intercepted and the second exploded without causing casualties.

The incident came amid tense discussions between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the U.S. ambassadors to Israel and Lebanon over a pilot framework in southern Lebanon that has not progressed as expected.

Israeli forces are also operating aggressively in the West Bank and Gaza, adding to a broader regional escalation.