Gazan terror group vows to renew border-fence riots as Jews visit Temple Mount

On Sunday some 750 Jewish pilgrims visited the Temple Mount, including Knesset member Yitzhak Kroizer from the Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party.

As is the case every year, some of the pilgrims attempted provocative actions by bringing "sacrificial offerings" and were subsequently detained by authorities. Thousands more are anticipated to visit the Temple Mount in the coming days.

In response to the visit of Jewish individuals to the Temple Mount, the Revolutionary Youth terror group, known for leading disturbances along the Gaza border, has announced a renewal of hostilities with the Israel Defense Forces on the eastern border of the strip. They have referred to the Jewish ascent to the Temple Mount as "provocations akin to the incidents at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem."

Terrorist groups often exploit Jewish visits to the Temple Mount to incite against Israel and advance the conspiracy that the Al-Aqsa Mosque is under threat.

"We have decided to expand the scope of clashes, to add fuel to the fire - igniting our eastern borders today to prevent humiliation and submission," the organization added.

This threat from the leaders of the riots comes as simultaneous security discussions are underway with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, featuring senior members of the security establishment, including Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, and Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar. Notably absent from the discussion, and not for the first time, is National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.