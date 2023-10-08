'Apocalyptic': Footage from the tragedy in Kibbutz Re'im

On Sunday, a large truck parked next to Kibbutz Re'im ’s entrance, and soldiers from the IDF’s Military Rabbinate rolled heavy black bags into it while searching for body parts among the scorched buildings, into which Hamas terrorists had thrown a grenade. At some point, two soldiers sat down and cried, nearly collapsing.

Twenty-five vehicles filled with bullet holes were lined up on the side of the road leading to the peaceful kibbutz located in southern Israel. Six of them were pickup trucks, in which the terrorists arrived. The body of one of the terrorists was lying outside of a pickup truck, leaning as if trying to escape before being shot by a soldier or policeman.

3 View gallery Hamas pickup truck used by terrorists to infiltrate Israel ( Photo: Yoav Zitun )

The scenes in the kibbutz were surreal, almost apocalyptic: the white pickup trucks, bearing Palestinian identification plates, were numbered with tactical markings, as if they were armored vehicles or tanks. Hamas planned this battle and distributed its sectors well among its special forces, as part of a combat plan that’s been planned over many months – an operation that would be no less impressive were it carried out by IDF forces.

Thirty hours passed since the start of Hamas’ surprise offensive, and only now police sappers have begun to remove the terrorists' pickup trucks. This is because it was only at 2:00 a.m. that IDF special forces finished clearing the area from the relatively highly trained terrorists who slaughtered civilians at the peace party held in the kibbutz on Saturday. They eliminated dozens of terrorists in close-range battles.

Inside the pickup trucks, I found a large bag filled with dates, Quran books, battle notebooks, and dozens of various combat equipment: high-quality road guard vests loaded with explosive grenades, alongside shoulder-fired missiles, RPG rocket launchers, fully loaded AK-47 magazines, claymore mines, and small throwable explosives.

The strewn military communication devices indicate warfare carried out by the terrorists was very organized. Bags filled with various military equipment and ammunition belts are found throughout the area. Most of the combat equipment they carried was of Soviet origin.

3 View gallery Vehicle used by terrorists in Israel ( Photo: Yoav Zitun )

A volunteer who lives in the area arrived at the kibbutz, warning me to stay away from a Russian-produced hand grenade that hadn't exploded and was lying a meter away from me. Under a large eucalyptus tree, we saw a team of IDF Paratroopers Corps soldiers lying in the shade, trying to catch a break.

"First, we evacuated Jewish bodies, and what you see here are mostly the bodies of terrorists, although there may still be bodies of Jewish residents inside the kibbutz’s houses," one of the soldiers said. He had killed three terrorists in battle 14 hours ago.

Suddenly, an Israeli resident driving a pickup truck stopped in front of us and exited his car. Without asking us, he began gently removing the white bags that covered the terrorists’ bodies, unaware of who they were. "I'm looking for my two brothers; they were at a party. I'm afraid what will happen if I identify them, but I have to know what happened to them," he said, his voice trembling.

Not far from there, another large vehicle was parked. It was a commercial vehicle that appeared to be like a police patrol car, riddled with bullet holes. Inside, there was a crate of vodka bottles, a soccer team scarf, camping equipment, open toiletry bags, sunglasses, and a lot of soaked blood.

3 View gallery Ruined police car near Kibbutz Re'im ( Photo: Yoav Zitun )

We quickly realized that it was the car of one of those we came to enjoy the peace party, but it was hard to tell if the driver had been trying to escape the terrorists or was caught by them beforehand. The tires were punctured, and the metallic smell of blood was very noticeable, even in the back seats.

On the driver's seat, there were two AK-47 bullet casings, suggesting the terrorists had also tried to confirm their kills. Beside the car on the ground, a dusty cardboard box was placed with "7.62" written on it; it was empty, indicating the terrorists had reloaded magazines from their stocks there.

Meanwhile, gunshots could be heard from the nearby area, followed by the sound of a tank firing. A fierce encounter was taking place near Kibbutz Magen, with 10 terrorists who had been hiding in the fields since Saturday morning.