The world is watching: World press show horrific results of Hamas attack

dreadful images of 25-year-old Noa Agramani abducted by Hamas terrorists, 'don't kill me' the headline screams; papers add warnings that the Middle East in on the brink of all-out war

Hamas’ murderous terrorist inclusion against Israel continues to dominate headlines in international media on Sunday. The front pages of newspapers around the world reflect Israel and the world’s shock over the Palestinian terrorists’ horrifying massacre. Many reports also show images of Israeli casualties and hostages taken by terrorists into the Gaza Strip.
UK-based outlet the Daily Mail, one of the most widely read newspapers in the world, features a dreadful image of 25-year-old Noa Agramani, showing her taken captive by Hamas terrorists alongside her partner Avinatan.
14 View gallery
מבצעת חרבות ברזל חרבות הברזל הסיקור סיקור בעולם עמוד שער דיילי מייל נועה ארגמנימבצעת חרבות ברזל חרבות הברזל הסיקור סיקור בעולם עמוד שער דיילי מייל נועה ארגמני
The Daily Mail's headline
14 View gallery
מבצע חרבות ברזל חברות הברזל סיקור הסיקור בעולם עמוד שער סנדיי אקספרסמבצע חרבות ברזל חברות הברזל סיקור הסיקור בעולם עמוד שער סנדיי אקספרס
The Sunday Express' healine

14 View gallery
מבצע חרבות ברזל חרבות הברזל סיקור הסיקור בעולם עמוד שער סנדיי טיימס בריטניהמבצע חרבות ברזל חרבות הברזל סיקור הסיקור בעולם עמוד שער סנדיי טיימס בריטניה
The Sunday Times headlines
14 View gallery
מבצע חרבות ברזל הברזל סיקור הסיקור בעולם עמוד שער לה פריזיין צרפתמבצע חרבות ברזל הברזל סיקור הסיקור בעולם עמוד שער לה פריזיין צרפת
Le Parisian's headline
"Don't Kill Me!" the headline reads, adding, "The petrified plea of Noa, 25, kidnapped from a peace festival by Hamas terrorists – one of 60 Israelis, including children, mothers, and old women, snatched in a murderous invasion that left the world appalled and the Middle East on the brink of all-out war."
The Daily Mail’s website tells the story of a 30-year-old German tattoo artist Shani Louk, who was also abducted from a desert rave and was reportedly paraded through Gaza by Hamas terrorists claiming her to be an IDF soldier. In photos shown in the article, she’s seen lying unconscious in the back of a pickup truck, with her family in Germany saying they identified her by her unique tattoos.
14 View gallery
מבצע חרבות ברזל הסיקור סיקור בעולם כותרת ראשית באתר דיילי מייל שני לוקמבצע חרבות ברזל הסיקור סיקור בעולם כותרת ראשית באתר דיילי מייל שני לוק
The Daily Mail's website headline
14 View gallery
חרבות ברזל חמאס סיקור הסיקור בעולם לה רפובליקה על חטיפת נועה ארגמניחרבות ברזל חמאס סיקור הסיקור בעולם לה רפובליקה על חטיפת נועה ארגמני
La Repubblica's headline
14 View gallery
מבצע חרבות ברזל חרבות הברזל סיקור הסיקור בעולם עמוד שער סנדיי טיימס בריטניהמבצע חרבות ברזל חרבות הברזל סיקור הסיקור בעולם עמוד שער סנדיי טיימס בריטניה
Report by The Sunday Telegraph
14 View gallery
מבצע חרבות ברזל הברזל סיקור הסיקור בעולם עמוד שער בילד גרמניהמבצע חרבות ברזל הברזל סיקור הסיקור בעולם עמוד שער בילד גרמניה
Headline in German newspaper Bild
14 View gallery
מבצע חרבות ברזל חרבות הברזל סיקור הסיקור בעולם עמוד שער אובזרברמבצע חרבות ברזל חרבות הברזל סיקור הסיקור בעולם עמוד שער אובזרבר
The Observer's headline
UK-based newspaper The Sunday Times’ headline showed security forces evacuating a mother and her child from the scene of a rocket strike, with the article reading: "Hostages dragged from homes in Israel as families flee slaughter."
The Sunday Telegraph showed an image of children escaping the gruesome scenes, with the headline boldly stating: "Hamas terrorists butcher civilians, as stunned Israel suffers ‘9/11 moment’" The newspaper emphasizes that terrorists infiltrated Israel from the air, sea, and land, kidnapped children and the elderly, and provided testimonies from survivors: "We hid as the killers came to our door pretending to be soldiers."
The British Daily Express features the headline "Human Shield Horror" with images of Hamas militants escorting an elderly Israeli woman with a blurred face into Gaza. It states: "Hamas terrorists kidnapped grandmothers and children; hundreds slaughtered in a brutal attack on Israel."
14 View gallery
מבצע חרבות ברזל הברזל סיקור הסיקור בעולם עמוד שער לה רפובליקה איטליהמבצע חרבות ברזל הברזל סיקור הסיקור בעולם עמוד שער לה רפובליקה איטליה
La Repubblica's healine
14 View gallery
מבצע חרבות ברזל הברזל סיקור הסיקור בעולם עמוד שער קוריירה דלה סרה איטליהמבצע חרבות ברזל הברזל סיקור הסיקור בעולם עמוד שער קוריירה דלה סרה איטליה
Report in Corriere Della Sera
14 View gallery
מבצע חרבות ברזל הברזל סיקור הסיקור בעולם עמוד שער לה סטמפה איטליהמבצע חרבות ברזל הברזל סיקור הסיקור בעולם עמוד שער לה סטמפה איטליה
Headline of attack in La Stampa
14 View gallery
מבצע חרבות ברזל הברזל סיקור הסיקור בעולם עמוד שער וושינגטון פוסטמבצע חרבות ברזל הברזל סיקור הסיקור בעולם עמוד שער וושינגטון פוסט
The Washington Post writes Israel 'at war'
The horrifying images from the killing spree are also featured on the front pages of newspapers in other European countries. "An unbearable attack," wrote French newspaper Le Parisien, with the German newspaper Bild’s headline "war against Israel" alongside a picture of a mother and daughter escaping the onslaught.
The shock is also evident in the Italian newspaper La Repubblica: "A blow at the heart of Israel." In local opinion pieces, readers are informed of "an intelligence catastrophe similar to the Yom Kippur war," and reports of "civilians being hunted as prey in their own homes."
Italian paper Corriere della Sera reported on "terror in the streets," and dozens of Israeli hostages, "including many women." In a front-page caricature piece, a bleeding dove is seen rising from a Star of David. In another Italian newspaper, La Stampa, the headline read: "Israel taken hostage," with the piece describing the horrors of Hamas’ attack against Israel.
14 View gallery
מבצע חרבות ברזל הברזל סיקור הסיקור בעולם עמוד שער אל פאיס ספרדמבצע חרבות ברזל הברזל סיקור הסיקור בעולם עמוד שער אל פאיס ספרד
El Pais' headline
Shocking images showing Israeli victims lying in the streets were seen in the front page of the Spanish newspaper El Pais. The Brazilian o Globo newspaper’s headline read, “Israel has faced an attack it hasn’t known in 50 years.”
