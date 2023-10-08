The world is watching: World press show horrific results of Hamas attack

Hamas’ murderous terrorist inclusion against Israel continues to dominate headlines in international media on Sunday. The front pages of newspapers around the world reflect Israel and the world’s shock over the Palestinian terrorists’ horrifying massacre. Many reports also show images of Israeli casualties and hostages taken by terrorists into the Gaza Strip.

UK-based outlet the Daily Mail, one of the most widely read newspapers in the world, features a dreadful image of 25-year-old Noa Agramani, showing her taken captive by Hamas terrorists alongside her partner Avinatan.

"Don't Kill Me!" the headline reads, adding, "The petrified plea of Noa, 25, kidnapped from a peace festival by Hamas terrorists – one of 60 Israelis, including children, mothers, and old women, snatched in a murderous invasion that left the world appalled and the Middle East on the brink of all-out war."

The Daily Mail’s website tells the story of a 30-year-old German tattoo artist Shani Louk, who was also abducted from a desert rave and was reportedly paraded through Gaza by Hamas terrorists claiming her to be an IDF soldier. In photos shown in the article, she’s seen lying unconscious in the back of a pickup truck, with her family in Germany saying they identified her by her unique tattoos.

UK-based newspaper The Sunday Times’ headline showed security forces evacuating a mother and her child from the scene of a rocket strike, with the article reading: "Hostages dragged from homes in Israel as families flee slaughter."

The Sunday Telegraph showed an image of children escaping the gruesome scenes, with the headline boldly stating: "Hamas terrorists butcher civilians, as stunned Israel suffers ‘9/11 moment’" The newspaper emphasizes that terrorists infiltrated Israel from the air, sea, and land, kidnapped children and the elderly, and provided testimonies from survivors: "We hid as the killers came to our door pretending to be soldiers."

The British Daily Express features the headline "Human Shield Horror" with images of Hamas militants escorting an elderly Israeli woman with a blurred face into Gaza. It states: "Hamas terrorists kidnapped grandmothers and children; hundreds slaughtered in a brutal attack on Israel."

The horrifying images from the killing spree are also featured on the front pages of newspapers in other European countries. "An unbearable attack," wrote French newspaper Le Parisien, with the German newspaper Bild’s headline "war against Israel" alongside a picture of a mother and daughter escaping the onslaught.

The shock is also evident in the Italian newspaper La Repubblica: "A blow at the heart of Israel." In local opinion pieces, readers are informed of "an intelligence catastrophe similar to the Yom Kippur war," and reports of "civilians being hunted as prey in their own homes."

Italian paper Corriere della Sera reported on "terror in the streets," and dozens of Israeli hostages, "including many women." In a front-page caricature piece, a bleeding dove is seen rising from a Star of David. In another Italian newspaper, La Stampa, the headline read: "Israel taken hostage," with the piece describing the horrors of Hamas’ attack against Israel.

