Egypt pushes for cease-fire, but Gallant undeterred: 'We will choke Hamas' lifeline'

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant conducted a situation assessment in Rafah on Sunday, emphasizing the operation in the southern city of the Gaza Strip will continue until Hamas' capabilities are dismantled.

"We will persist and intensify until we reach a situation where we are choking their lifeline and preventing them from rebuilding their strength," Gallant said.

During the assessment, which included presentations of the IDF's operational activities above and below ground, Gallant remarked, "The fighting here in Rafah signifies something very important—we are effectively closing off Hamas' air supply, including the Rafah crossing and the tunnels. The result is clear: they have no way to arm themselves, no way to resupply, no way to bring in reinforcements, and no way to treat their casualties."

He added, "Their fighting spirit is breaking, and time is working against them, not for them. Contrary to the stories circulating from those in the tunnels or hotels in Qatar and the media noise they create, in practice, Hamas is being worn down by the actions we are taking here. We are destroying the tunnels, the weapons, and reaching places they never dreamed we would, deep underground and above ground. This is very important."

Gallant declared, "We will continue and intensify until we reach a situation where we are choking their lifeline and preventing them from rebuilding their strength. That is the goal of this operation, and the 162nd Division, along with you, is executing this in the best possible way."

Egypt pushes for cease-fire deal

Meanwhile, Egypt is intensifying its efforts to broker a deal between Israel and Hamas. A senior Egyptian source told the Egyptian channel "Al-Qahera Al-Akhbariya" that "Cairo has increased its contacts in the last few hours with Israel and the Palestinian factions to try to overcome the obstacles to a cease-fire agreement."

The Egyptian source also emphasized that Cairo refuses "any entry of Egyptian forces into the Gaza Strip. Regulating the situation inside the Gaza Strip after the war is an internal Palestinian matter." The source added that there are no Egyptian discussions regarding Israeli supervision of the Rafah crossing and that Egypt insists on a complete IDF withdrawal from the Palestinian side of Rafah.

Sources familiar with the details of the hostage deal negotiations said last night that "it is a shame to delude the families," following Hamas's claim that it had received "slight modifications" to the Israeli proposal. "Israel continues to occupy the Gaza Strip," they said, noting the significant pressure being applied by mediators Egypt, Qatar, and the USA on Hamas.

The terror organization insists on its position and wants to know if Israel is committed to the agreement and intends to complete it fully or return to fighting. At the same time, attempts are being made to make slight changes to the outline—these are not substantial but rather minor corrections.

IDF's ongoing battle in Shijaiyah

Meanwhile, the IDF's fighting continues in Shijaiyah. Earlier, the IDF reported that the joint combat teams of the 7th Armored, Givati and Paratroopers Brigades have been leading the 98th Division's raid in the neighborhood in recent days. The division identified the extent to which Hamas has established itself, both civilian and military, in the neighborhood located opposite the kibbutzim of Nahal Oz and Kfar Aza.

Over the weekend, IDF fighters eliminated dozens of terrorists in close combat and with the guidance of aerial fire support. As part of the encirclement and scans carried out by the fighters over an area of civilian infrastructure converted into a terror zone, the forces raided a UN school Shijaiyah terrorists used for shelter and storage of dozens of weapons, grenades, and valuable intelligence documents.