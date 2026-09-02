Train passes beside flames as fire rages along Yarkon River in Ramat Gan | Watch

Train traffic in the area was suspended because of the fire and resumed after the blaze was extinguished. Footage from the scene showed a train passing close to the flames before service was halted.

Train traffic in the area was suspended because of the fire and resumed after the blaze was extinguished. Footage from the scene showed a train passing close to the flames before service was halted.

Train traffic in the area was suspended because of the fire and resumed after the blaze was extinguished. Footage from the scene showed a train passing close to the flames before service was halted.

Israel Fire and Rescue Services said seven firefighting and rescue crews operated in several sectors as the blaze spread to both banks of the river because of dry brush and vegetation.

Israel Fire and Rescue Services said seven firefighting and rescue crews operated in several sectors as the blaze spread to both banks of the river because of dry brush and vegetation.

Israel Fire and Rescue Services said seven firefighting and rescue crews operated in several sectors as the blaze spread to both banks of the river because of dry brush and vegetation.

The fire was extinguished after about three hours, after which crews carried out final extinguishing operations and searches to rule out anyone being trapped in the area.

The fire was extinguished after about three hours, after which crews carried out final extinguishing operations and searches to rule out anyone being trapped in the area.

The fire was extinguished after about three hours, after which crews carried out final extinguishing operations and searches to rule out anyone being trapped in the area.