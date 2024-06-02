China's secret spaceplane seen dumping mysterious objects into orbit

China's secretive Shenlong military spaceplane has been observed releasing multiple mysterious objects into Earth's orbit, approximately 600 km above the surface, which are being closely monitored by the U.S. Space Force.

China launched the Shenlong military spaceplane in December 2023. Designed by the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT, the Shenlong is conducting verifications for reusable technologies and space science experiments in orbit, and its current mission is still ongoing.

Amateur astronomer Scott Tilley has been tracking the Shenlong spacecraft since its launch. He witnessed the release of six objects that emitted signals possibly directed toward a ground station or a nearby ship.

Astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell speculated the released objects could be subsatellites or hardware released before the spacecraft's deorbit.

The U.S. Space Force has been tracking the Shenlong space plane since its launch on a Long March 2F rocket from China, and it is similar to the secretive U.S. X-37B spacecraft.

Shenlong first launched in 2020 and recently remained in orbit for 276 days, with China claiming the spacecraft is for peaceful space purposes, but its existence and activities have been kept confidential, leading to speculation about its true nature and intentions.

The Shenlong has the potential for reconnaissance, spying, and potential surprise attacks, and its secrecy and flexibility pose strategic advantages for China.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has launched its X-37B spacecraft, designed for long-duration missions and conducting experiments, with the current mission expected to continue until at least June 2026.

China is developing advanced spaceplane concepts beyond the Shenlong, such as the Tengyun by the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC), and is investing in hypersonic engines and technologies to support its space ambitions.

This article was written in collaboration with Generative AI news company Alchemiq

