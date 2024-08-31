At least 13 Israelis arrested abroad after Interpol issues warrants

At least 13 Israelis were arrested in recent weeks in warrants issued by Interpol, after requests from several different countries. In at least five of the cases, arrests were made in Greece after warrants were issued at the requests of France, Belarus, Russia, the U.S. and Germany. Other Israelis were arrested in Cyprus and Montenegro.

Some of the warrants were issued on suspicion of fraud and forex crimes carried out allegedly in France, Poland, Germany and the U.S. Others were based on suspicion of economic crimes in France, primarily fraud, money laundering and tax violations.

In Cyprus, two Israelis were arrested in connection with a real estate development in the Turkish part of the island.

Four of the Israelis were arrested after they escaped from detention over the trafficking of gat and after arrest warrants were issued by Interpol.

One Israeli was arrested in St. Petersburg, Russia after the United States issued an international warrant for him on suspicion of fraud amounting to 233 million dollars, committed in the U.S. and in Canada. He was put under house arrest by a local court, most likely because Russia does not have an extradition agreement with the Americans.

Of the 13 Israelis who were arrested based on warrants from Interpol, some were released on bail until extradition could be decided by the courts. Others remain in custody and have complained of harsh prison conditions and abuse from Turkish and Arab prisoners incarcerated with them.

Most of the Israelis plan to fight extradition requests. In most cases, courts tend to deny such efforts especially if the extraditions are requested by EU member states.

Foreign Ministry officials said the Israelis detained were receiving consular services.