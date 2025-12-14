IDF says Hezbollah violated ceasefire 1,900 times, citing continued presence in southern Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces said Wednesday that Hezbollah has violated the ceasefire with Israel more than 1,900 times since it took effect, underscoring what the military described as the terror group’s continued effort to rebuild its capabilities in southern Lebanon.

As part of that assessment, the IDF released a map detailing at least 40 targeted killings carried out in 30 villages across southern Lebanon since early October. The military said the operations were aimed at disrupting Hezbollah’s terrorist activity along the border.

The targeted killing in Lebanon ( Video: IDF )

“These terrorists are part of more than 380 terrorists eliminated since the ceasefire came into force,” the IDF said. “During this period, Hezbollah violated the agreement more than 1,900 times.”

According to the IDF, those killed were involved in rebuilding terror infrastructure, smuggling weapons and coordinating activity between local residents and Hezbollah command structures. The military said the activity highlights Hezbollah’s continued presence in the area, in violation of understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

“The IDF will continue to act to remove any threat to the State of Israel,” the statement said.

1 View gallery IDF chief of staff Eyal Zamir, and the map of targted killings in Lebanon ( Photo: IDF )

Meanwhile, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir visited northern Israel and participated in a Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremony with soldiers of the 91st Division.

Speaking to the troops, Zamir said Israel had acted decisively against senior terror leaders in recent months and would not allow hostile forces to reestablish themselves near the border.

“We will not allow the enemy to rebuild its strength,” Zamir said. “We will respond to every violation of the agreement and move to thwart threats in advance.”