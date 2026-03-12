Michigan: Car rams synagogue door, driver opens fire and is neutralized

A man driving a pickup truck rammed Thursday evening (Israel time) into a building housing the Temple Israel synagogue and Jewish schools and preschools in West Bloomfield, Michigan. Images from the scene showed smoke rising from the structure.

According to reports, the driver exited the vehicle — which caught fire — and opened fire. He was shot by security guards at the scene. No injuries were immediately reported other than the shooter, who was reportedly killed. Authorities are also searching for another possible suspect, while security at Jewish institutions across the area increases.

Michigan State Police said authorities were aware of an active shooting incident in West Bloomfield and urged community members to avoid the area so officers could operate. Police also increased patrols around other houses of worship across the county.

FBI Director Kash Patel said agents were at the scene alongside local authorities, responding to what he described as an alleged vehicle ramming and an active shooter incident at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield.

According to its website, Temple Israel describes itself as the largest Reform synagogue in the United States, with about 12,000 members. The synagogue operates an early childhood education center and offers educational and enrichment programs for families and adults.