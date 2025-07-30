More nations signal readiness to recognize Palestine amid Israeli-Trump pushback

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer issued an ultimatum to Israel on Tuesday, warning that the United Kingdom will recognize a Palestinian state during the United Nations General Assembly in September if specific conditions—particularly those related to Gaza, are not met.

They include a cease-fire in Gaza, assurances that no annexation will take place in the West Bank, and a commitment to a long-term peace process leading to a two-state solution.

His remarks add to mounting international pressure on Israel to initiate a political process with the Palestinians.

Israeli officials swiftly rejected the statement. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Starmer’s comments, calling them “a reward for terrorism.” His response came just days after French President Emmanuel Macron also declared his intention to recognize a Palestinian state.

Netanyahu said Starmer's position “punishes the victims.” He warned that “a jihadist state on Israel’s border today will threaten Britain tomorrow,” adding, “Appeasing jihadist terrorists has always failed. It will fail for you too. It won’t happen.”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump echoed the sentiment. Speaking after he met with Starmer, Trump said they had not discussed the issue. Asked for his opinion, he said: “It’s a reward for Hamas if they do this. I don’t think they should be rewarded.”

Malta has added its voice to growing European pressure on Israel, with Prime Minister Robert Abela announcing Tuesday that his country will recognize a Palestinian state during the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in September.

Abela, who previously hinted at the move during the French-Saudi conference that concluded Monday in New York, made the declaration official—joining a widening bloc of European nations moving toward formal recognition of Palestinian statehood.

According to a British official, Starmer informed Netanyahu in advance of his planned announcement. The Labour leader insisted the move was not driven by domestic political pressure despite recent global media coverage of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Britain’s umbrella organization for Jewish groups urged the government to revise its ultimatum if hostages remain in captivity or if Hamas continues to reject a ceasefire. “Terrorism or Hamas’s obstinacy must not be rewarded,” the group said. At the same time, it called for increased humanitarian aid to Gaza.

In Israel, the Foreign Policy Forum—comprised of 18 former ambassadors, including senior diplomats—issued a statement warning of what it called Israel’s “unprecedented diplomatic collapse.”

“The colossal failure of the Israeli government cannot be masked by spin. This is no longer stagnation but a diplomatic collapse, accompanied by a war with no clear objective or end, and growing threats of academic, research, and high-tech industry boycotts," they forum said.

"To halt the collapse and restore Israel’s standing in the region and the world, the government must change course—end the war, secure the return of all hostages, and pursue a regional diplomatic initiative to end Hamas’s rule in Gaza. Any steps toward annexation will only worsen Israel’s situation and deepen its isolation.”