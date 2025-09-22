China issues threat to Israeli lawmaker over Taiwan visit: 'Will fall and shatter into pieces'

In a Facebook post, the embassy accused Toporovsky of making comments that “seriously violated the One China principle and undermined the political foundation of China-Israel relations.” The statement warned: “If he is not restrained, he will fall and shatter into pieces on the edge of the abyss.”
Toporovsky, who chairs the Israel–Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Association, led a Knesset delegation to Taipei. The group met with Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te and presented him with a declaration signed by 72 MKs calling for Taiwan’s integration into international forums. The declaration was spearheaded by Toporovsky and MK Ohad Tal (Religious Zionism).
During his meetings, Toporovsky stressed the importance of cooperation between Israel and Taiwan and thanked Lai for his country’s support of Israel since the October 7 Hamas attack. “Taiwan is a true friend of Israel and the Israeli people,” he said. “At a time when many countries are abandoning Israel, it is our duty to remember who our real friends are and to stand with them as they stand with us.”
In response, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy told Chinese media that Toporovsky had once again ignored Beijing’s objections by visiting Taiwan and making “erroneous remarks” that harmed bilateral ties. “There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of its territory,” the statement said. “The government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing all of China.”
The embassy highlighted that this year marks 80 years since Taiwan’s return to China after World War II, calling any support for Taiwanese independence an attempt to “split the country” and interfere in China’s internal affairs.
The embassy further charged that during his visit, Toporovsky addressed Lai as “president” and claimed to speak “on behalf of the Israeli people.” Such actions, it said, violated Israel’s own commitment to the One China principle.
In its closing remarks, the embassy accused Toporovsky of repeatedly breaching the principle “endorsed by the Israeli government” and acting in the service of “external interests.” It declared that his political credibility was “completely eroded” and that he “is not qualified to represent others.”
The statement ended with a warning: “We rebuke this MK and call on him not to delude himself into thinking he can harm China’s core interests and the national sentiments of the Chinese people without paying a price. If he is not restrained, he will fall and shatter into pieces on the edge of the abyss.”