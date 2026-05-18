Israel Police pilot eye-tracking tool to detect hidden crime clues

Israel Police is testing new technology designed to determine whether a person recognizes information connected to an offense by analyzing involuntary eye movements.

The early-stage research is being conducted in cooperation with academia. At this stage, it is unclear whether the technology could eventually be used in questioning suspects.

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The system is expected to undergo an initial pilot in the forensic identification department. The study aims to examine whether uncontrolled eye movements can indicate familiarity with specific information, such as names, faces, objects or details connected to an investigation.

Police stressed that the project remains in the research stage. Any future operational use would depend on research results, command approval and legal authorization.

The technology is based on studies in neuroscience and eye movement research, which show that even when a person focuses on one point, the eyes continue to make tiny continuous movements. Under the model being tested, exposure to familiar or meaningful information may cause a brief pause in eye movement lasting tenths of a second, a response believed to be linked to brain processing.

For example, suspects could be shown concealed details known only to them, and eye movements could indicate whether they linger on one of the items.