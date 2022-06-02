Channels
Photo: Lakshdeep sharma
Gantz meets Indian PM in visit marking 30 years of diplomatic relations

Defense Minister says visit is an opportunity to deepen security for increased world stability, strengthen partnerships and expand technological cooperation between countries

i24NEWS, Ynet |
Published: 06.02.22, 19:57
Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday met in India with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a visit marking 30 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
    • "This is an opportunity to deepen our security cooperation and increase stability around the world," Gantz said.
    2 View gallery
    Defense Minister Benny Gantz meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    (Photo: Lakshdeep Sharma)
    Earlier the defense minister met high ranking Indian officials including his Indian counterpart Shri Rajnath Singh. Gantz also visited the National War Memorial in New Delhi, paying tribute to fallen soldiers.
    The ministers discussed global strategic challenges, military cooperation, defense industrial cooperation, and joint R&D.
    They also discussed a cooperation agreement signed between the Indian DRDO (Defense Research and Development Organization) and Israel's Defense R&D Directorate, which will allow the expansion of technological collaboration between the countries by putting the focus on drones and defensive capabilities.
    2 View gallery
    Benny Gantz meets his Indian counterpart, Shri Rajnath Singh
    (Photo: Virender Singh)
    During the bilateral discussion, the ministers declared their intention to exploit Israel's technological advancement and operational experience, as well as India's extraordinary development and production capabilities.
    Finally, the ministers discussed government-to-government partnerships as well as military training.
