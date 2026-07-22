Report: Trump wants FIFA chief Gianni Infantino to lead the UN

President Donald Trump wants FIFA President Gianni Infantino to become the next secretary-general of the United Nations, the New York Post reported, citing sources familiar with the president’s thinking.

Trump and Infantino grew close during preparations for and the staging of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Swiss-born soccer administrator repeatedly appeared alongside Trump and presented him with FIFA’s inaugural Peace Prize in December.

Gallery US President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino ( Photo: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/Pool )

A source close to the president told the Post that Trump believes the 56-year-old Infantino is respected internationally and has a special ability to bring people together.

The UN is expected to select a successor this year to Secretary-General António Guterres of Portugal, who is due to step down at the end of December.

To win the position, Infantino would first need the recommendation of the 15-member UN Security Council, where the United States, China, Russia, Britain and France hold veto power. His nomination would then require confirmation by the General Assembly.

It remains unclear whether Infantino wants the job or how extensively Trump has discussed the idea with him.

Trump reportedly sees an opening in a field that one person familiar with the process described as weak. Leading contenders include former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet and International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi of Argentina.

Bachelet could face opposition from Washington, while Grossi may encounter British resistance because of Argentina’s dispute with the United Kingdom over the Falkland Islands.

The next secretary-general has widely been expected to come from Latin America or the Caribbean under the UN’s informal regional rotation. The region last held the position when Peru’s Javier Pérez de Cuéllar served from 1982 to 1991.

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi ( Photo: Joe Klamar / AFP )

However, sources told the Post that the tradition would not necessarily prevent Infantino from entering the race and that he could potentially secure nominations from more than one country.

Paolo Zampolli, an Italian-American businessman serving as Trump’s special envoy for global partnerships, endorsed the idea and said Infantino could bring new energy to the UN.

Zampolli, a personal friend of Infantino and former ambassador to the UN for Dominica, argued that there were similarities between managing FIFA and leading the United Nations. The UN has 193 member states, while FIFA represents 211 national soccer associations.

He said Infantino’s record showed that he could manage competing international interests and use sport to build bridges, particularly among young and disadvantaged populations.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the UN for failing to resolve major international conflicts. Since returning to office, he has cut U.S. contributions to the organization and withdrawn from several affiliated bodies, including the World Health Organization, UNESCO and the UN Human Rights Council.

He also established a U.S.-led Board of Peace, prompting speculation that he was creating a rival to the UN, though Trump denied that and said he hoped the organization would become more active.

Infantino has declared his candidacy for another term as FIFA president, with the election scheduled for next March. He reportedly earns about $6 million annually at FIFA, compared with approximately $418,000 for the UN secretary-general.