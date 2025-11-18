13 killed in IDF attack on Hamas training camp in southern Lebanon

Lebanese media outlets reported Tuesday night that a drone struck the area of the Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon. Shortly after, an Israel Defense Forces spokesperson confirmed that the Israeli Air Force attacked Hamas terrorists operating inside a training compound there. Lebanon's Ministry of Health updated that 13 people were killed and four were injured in the attack.

“The military compound that was struck was used by Hamas terrorists for training and exercises in order to plan and carry out terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel,” the spokesperson said.

This is the deadliest attack by the Air Force in Lebanon since the ceasefire almost a year ago. According to one Lebanese report, a vehicle was hit by three missiles at the entrance to the camp – which struck inside and outside the vehicle. The IDF stated that, prior to the strike, “measures were taken to reduce the chance of civilian casualties, including the use of precision munitions, aerial surveillance and additional intelligence information.”

Lebanese media reported Sunday that a drone struck a vehicle in the village of al-Mansouri near the coastal city of Tyre in southern Lebanon.

According to the Saudi-owned Al-Hadath channel, the targets were two Hezbollah commanders, Mohammad Shiyoukh and Radwan Khashab. Local outlets, including Al-Mayadeen, said Shiyoukh also served as the principal of the al-Mansouri school. Lebanon’s Health Ministry confirmed that at least one person was killed in the attack.

2 View gallery Evacuating injured from air strike in Southern Lebanon ( Photo: Ali Hanki/Reuters )

The strikes come as the Israeli military moves closer to a limited offensive against Hezbollah, which would include repeated Israeli Air Force strikes on weapons-production sites across Lebanon, particularly in the Bekaa Valley and in Beirut. These facilities are often hidden underground or inside residential areas and are used to convert heavy unguided rockets into precision missiles by modifying their warheads.

Israeli officials estimate Hezbollah still holds tens of thousands of such rockets and several thousand missiles, as well as having produced thousands of new drones and explosive UAVs since the end of the war.