Senior Iranian official says Tehran warned Hezbollah about explosive pagers operation

for coordination, said in an interview that Iran had cautioned Hezbollah not to rely on the communication devices that were later remotely detonated by Israel.

The Iranian commander also addressed the recent fighting between Israel and Iran, claiming that the IRGC’s underground missile cities were not damaged and that Iran’s missile capabilities had not suffered significant losses.

Following the so-called “pager operation,” a senior Hezbollah source told Reuters that around 1,500 of the group’s operatives were rendered unfit for combat, with many losing their sight or limbs in the blasts. Reuters described the event as a “serious blow” to Hezbollah but noted that those affected represented only a small portion of the group’s total forces.

