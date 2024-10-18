IDF chief says 1,500 Hezbollah operatives eliminated, others surrender as morale plummets

IDF Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi said Friday that some 1,500 Hezbollah operatives were killed in the ongoing ground operation in Lebanon.

Halevi held a situational assessment with top Northern Command commanders, and added, “We are determined to strike Hezbollah as hard as possible." We’ve taken out their entire senior command and are wiping out their local leadership."

"Their entire chain of command is collapsing. Hezbollah is hiding casualties, including dead commanders. Our conservative estimate is that 1,500 operatives have been killed, likely more, given the scale of the strikes."

"These are significant achievements," he continued, "Their willingness to surrender speaks volumes about their morale and self-confidence, as well as the combat capabilities you've demonstrated."

"Even Iran may not fully grasp what’s happening to Hezbollah, its main proxy. Every day we’re delivering tough surprises, and you’ll continue bringing them—achieving victories while preventing the enemy from doing the same.”

Meanwhile, on Friday over 75 projectiles fired by Hezbollah crossed from Lebanon into Israel. The IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported that the Israeli Air Force intercepted six UAVs throughout the day.

The IAF has also struck dozens of launchers, Hezbollah infrastructure, command centers, and operatives in the area.

IDF troops are conducting targeted raids in southern Lebanon, eliminating roughly 60 terrorists in air and ground operations. The troops dismantled rockets, anti-tank missile launchers, and large stockpiles of weapons, including explosives, mortars, and RPGs.

