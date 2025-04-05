Hamas releases preview of new hostage video featuring Maxim Herkin

Hamas released a part of a new video on Saturday showing two hostages who have been held captive in Gaza for 547 days. According to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, one of the men is Maxim Herkin — whose voice has been identified by his family.
Herkin’s relatives confirmed: “We recognized his voice,” but asked that no images or clips from the video be published. The full video is expected to be released later.
There are currently 59 hostages still held in Gaza, 24 of whom are classified as alive. Signs of life have been received from 19 captives since the last hostage deal.
Herkin, 36, from Tirat Carmel, was abducted from the Nova music festival near Re’im. Originally from Ukraine’s Donbas region, Herkin doesn’t hold Russian citizenship but his daughter lives in Russia. After his abduction, his mother was granted Russian citizenship as well. Russia has since approached Hamas requesting his release.
Senior Hamas official Mousa Abu Marzouk said during a visit to Moscow that Herkin’s release would be addressed as part of negotiations for the second phase of a hostage deal. He added that Hamas is willing to place Herkin “at the top of the priority list.”