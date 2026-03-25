Red Alert siren sounded at the UN: '15 seconds to decide which child to take first'

A Red Alert rocket warning siren sounded in the United Nations on Tuesday evening.
Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, activated the siren during a UN Security Council session and set a 15-second timer to illustrate the reality faced by Israeli civilians under missile fire.
“This is the time some civilians in Israel have to reach a protected space,” Danon said. “Fifteen seconds to decide which child to take first, whether to go back for the others, and whether you can help an elderly parent. Sometimes, those 15 seconds run out before you reach safety.”
Members of the Israeli delegation said the siren “immediately drew the attention of those present, and some ambassadors visibly tensed during the countdown.”
Danon pointed out that regional terrorism is the reason that Israelis have to deal with the sirens,
“Every time we were asked to stop and give diplomacy a chance, terrorism used the time to rearm. Israel will not return to solutions that guarantee the next war. This time, we will remove the threat at its root,” he said.
First published: 09:27, 03.25.26