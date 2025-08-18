Christian music star says Israel is the dam holding back jihad

Israel is the “dam that holds back the torrential flood of radical Islamic Jihad,” according to rising Christian music influencer Lauren Hamrick.

Speaking on the ILTV News Podcast , Hamrick said, “The West doesn't understand what Islam is… We don’t understand that our fate as Americans is irregularly linked to that of Israel’s not just spiritually, but even geopolitically.”

Hamrick visited Israel for the first time in July and August, and stopped by the ILTV News studio to discuss her shift from Hollywood star to pro-Israel advocate. She explained that, as a Christian, she felt compelled to stand up for truth.

“You guys are fighting our fights,” Hamrick said. “You guys are protecting us from all the forces that say they're also coming for the Sunday people.”

Watch previous ILTV News Podcasts:

Reflecting on her experience, Hamrick said that when she walks the streets of Israel, “I walk in freedom. I am openly and proudly an American and a Christian, and I am loved and protected. It is the only state in the region that would protect someone exactly like me.”

She also warned about “forces that seek to divide the American Christian Church” or “plant little seeds of doubt” about Israel’s bond with Christianity. In her view, the Jewish and Christian faiths are inextricably tied, and Christians must stand with Israel.

“We have to remember where we come from,” Hamrick added. “I tell people to come to Israel. Come see it for yourself and touch the places that these biblical heroes have walked and experienced, and you will come to understand almost immediately.”

Watch the full interview: