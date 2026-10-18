At least 7 killed, dozens injured in explosion during live-fire drill at Canadian military base

At least seven people were killed and dozens more injured Saturday in an explosion and massive fire at a Canadian military base in Alberta, according to military sources cited by Global News, in what officials described as an exceptionally serious disaster that overwhelmed nearby hospitals and sent flames spreading beyond the base's perimeter.

The explosion occurred at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright, about 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, at approximately 4 p.m. local time. Multiple Canadian Armed Forces sources told Global News that a live-fire training exercise struck a gas pipeline or gas well on the base, triggering the blast. Canadian authorities have not officially confirmed the cause.

Fire in Alberta following the explosion at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright

The explosion sparked a large fire that spread rapidly amid powerful winds, with gusts reaching 100 kilometers per hour. About three hours after the incident began, local authorities reported that the flames had crossed the base's perimeter fence, prompting firefighters from several jurisdictions to join efforts to contain the blaze.

Ambulances and medical helicopters were dispatched to the base, and casualties were transported to hospitals in Edmonton after medical facilities in the nearby town of Wainwright became overwhelmed by the number of patients requiring treatment.

Dr. Warren Thirsk, an emergency physician at Edmonton's Royal Alexandra Hospital, told Canadian public broadcaster CBC that the scale of the emergency was extraordinary.

"This number of patients would overwhelm the city of Edmonton," Thirsk said. "It is more patients than any of us want to count right now. It's a disaster. It's a one in every 15 to 25-year disaster."

Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty confirmed that the incident had caused fatalities and injuries but did not provide an official casualty count.

Entrance to CFB Wainwright, one of Canada's busiest military training bases ( Photo: Mankaido / Shutterstock.com )

"I cannot recall an incident like this in recent memory," McGuinty said Saturday night, describing the situation as "very, very active and delicate."

The minister said authorities had launched an investigation to establish the circumstances of the disaster, with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police involved alongside military personnel and emergency responders.

Prime Minister Mark Carney also addressed the incident in a post on X, calling it a serious emergency.

"Our thoughts are with all the brave women and men affected," he wrote. "We are working closely with the Government of Alberta and local authorities."

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith described the fire as "significant and tragic" and said it had affected many Canadian military personnel.

By late Saturday night, local authorities reported that firefighters were holding the fire and that property and critical infrastructure were being protected. No evacuation order had been issued for residents of the nearby town.

CFB Wainwright is one of Canada's busiest military training installations, used to prepare soldiers and military units for operational deployments.

The base houses the Canadian Manoeuvre Training Centre, where military units train to operate together under realistic battlefield conditions, as well as the 3rd Canadian Division Training Centre, which provides basic infantry and other military training.