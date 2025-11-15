Iran confirms seizure of tanker off UAE coast, citing 'unauthorized cargo'

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s navy seized a tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Friday morning, Iran’s Tasnim news agency confirmed Saturday, marking the first such incident in several months.

According to the report, the vessel, Talara, had departed from the United Arab Emirates and was carrying an “unauthorized cargo” of 30,000 tons of petrochemical materials bound for Singapore. Tasnim said the operation was carried out “successfully to protect Iran’s interests and resources” and on the orders of Iranian judicial authorities.

The tanker, flagged to the Marshall Islands, deviated from its course suddenly en route to Iranian territorial waters after small boats were seen approaching it, reports said. A U.S. official confirmed Friday that Iran had seized the ship, though Tehran acknowledged the incident only more than a day later.

Cyprus-based Columbia Shipmanagement, which operates the vessel, said it had “lost contact” with the tanker, which was reportedly transporting high-sulfur gas oil. British maritime security firm Ambrey, which first reported the unusual incident, said it occurred about 40 kilometers (25 miles) off the UAE coast. Ambrey described the event as “highly targeted.”

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency also issued an alert, suggesting “state activity” likely influenced the tanker’s course. It advised vessels in the area to navigate with caution and report suspicious behavior.

Since the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, the Red Sea and surrounding maritime zones have become increasingly volatile. Houthi rebels in Yemen have targeted vessels they claim are linked to or heading for Israel. While tensions eased slightly after a ceasefire in Gaza, incidents have continued. Just last month, a tanker allegedly carrying Iranian cargo to the Houthis and linked to Iran’s so-called “shadow fleet” was attacked in the Gulf of Aden. Israel and the Houthis both denied involvement.