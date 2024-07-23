Kamala Harris to meet Netanyahu, push to end Gaza hostilities

Vice President Kamala Harris, set to replace Joe Biden in the U.S. presidential race against Donald Trump, plans to urge Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to conclude the Gaza conflict during their anticipated meeting this week, U.S. news outlet Politico reported Tuesday. Harris intends to discuss the ongoing hostage negotiations.

1 View gallery Harris to meet Netanyahu ( Photo: Yoav Dudkevitch, gettyimages )

According to the report, Harris will reaffirm her commitment to Israel's security and its right to self-defense but will also express her hope for an end to the war. She will emphasize that it is time for the conflict to conclude in a manner that ensures Israel's security, the release of all hostages, the alleviation of Palestinian civilian suffering in Gaza, and the realization of Palestinian rights to dignity, freedom and self-determination.

A similar sentiment was conveyed by Biden himself in his first message since announcing his decision to withdraw from the race. "We will continue to work diligently to end the Gaza conflict. I will collaborate with Israelis and Palestinians to bring all hostages home. I believe we are close to achieving this," Biden said in a phone message played at an event where Harris addressed her campaign team Monday night.

Throughout the conflict, Harris has consistently supported Israel but has been more critical than Biden – who himself has been quite critical of Netanyahu's government – and unlike him, she does not self-identify as a "Zionist." According to Politico, Harris has expressed to her colleagues in the administration, including Biden, since the onset of the conflict that she wants the White House to publicly show greater concern over the destruction and humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The report is based on information from one of Harris' advisors, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Another source close to the vice president told Politico she believes the U.S. should adopt a "tougher" stance toward Netanyahu. The source noted Harris has called for a "stronger approach" in efforts to pursue a two-state solution. Though Harris will meet with Netanyahu, she has signaled a degree of mistrust by choosing not to preside over the special congressional session Wednesday night, where the prime minister will address a joint session of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

As vice president, Harris also serves as President of the Senate and was expected to stand on stage next to Netanyahu and alongside Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson. According to Politico, the reason Harris will not be able to participate in the special session is a pre-scheduled event in Indianapolis related to the activities of the fraternity organization Zeta Phi Beta. The report claims this event was planned before Netanyahu's speech was scheduled. Regardless, the scheduling conflict spares her the question of whether to attend the event or boycott it, as many other Democrats critical of Netanyahu plan to do.

According to NBC, dozens of Democrats plan to boycott the speech, including Senate President Pro Tempore Patty Murray, who was supposed to replace Harris in managing the special session. Murray, a senator from Washington State, told NBC last night: "Achieving a lasting and mutual cease-fire is critically important right now, and I will continue to push for it to be achieved as soon as possible. I hope Prime Minister Netanyahu will use his speech to address how he intends to achieve a cease-fire – and lasting peace in the region."

Biden's message ( Video: NBC )

Since Murray refused to manage the session, which will be co-managed with Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, reports in the U.S. indicate that Senator Ben Cardin from Maryland, a Jewish-American and prominent supporter of Israel, will replace her. NBC notes that the last time the role of Senate President Pro Tempore was filled by a substitute was in October 1989, during the speech of then-South Korean President Roh Tae-woo.

Not all Republican lawmakers will attend Netanyahu's speech, not due to a deliberate boycott but because of scheduling constraints. Former President Donald Trump's campaign announced Tuesday that his intended running mate, Senator J.D. Vance, will not be able to attend the speech due to campaign obligations. "Senator Vance stands firmly with the people of Israel in their struggle to defend their homeland, eliminate terrorist threats, and bring the hostages home," the campaign stated.

Netanyahu is expected to meet with Biden and Trump later in the week. After his tenure ended, Trump harshly criticized Netanyahu on several occasions and even used a derogatory term against him in one interview.

The vice president's office stated that senior foreign policy officials in the Biden administration –Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin – are not expected to continue in their roles if Harris wins the election.

Her National Security Advisor, Philip Gordon, is expected to replace Sullivan or take on a central role in such a scenario. On Monday, Blinken clarified that Biden's withdrawal from the race will not affect the administration's goals in the remaining time until the end of the term, which concludes on January 20, 2025.