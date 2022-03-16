Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
14C
Ukrainian soldiers run through a forest, in footage said to show combat with Russian troops near the Kyiv
Ukrainian soldiers run through a forest, in footage said to show combat with Russian troops near Kyiv
Photo: Reuters
Ukrainian soldiers fire a mortar, in footage said to show combat with Russian troops near the Kyiv region

Ukraine says it launches counteroffensives against Russian forces

Official says armed forces are powerful and inflict heavy blows on Russian enemy every hour; '103 children killed in the war thus far, as Russians struck more than 400 educational establishments' Ukraine's Prosecutor General says

Reuters |
Published: 03.16.22, 12:24
Ukraine's armed forces are launching counteroffensives against Russian forces "in several operational areas," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • "This radically changes the parties' dispositions," he added, without giving details. Reuters was unable immediately to verify his comments.
    2 צפייה בגלריה
    Ukrainian soldiers fire a mortar, in footage said to show combat with Russian troops near the Kyiv region     Ukrainian soldiers fire a mortar, in footage said to show combat with Russian troops near the Kyiv region
    Ukrainian soldiers fire a mortar, in footage said to show combat with Russian troops near the Kyiv region
    (Photo: Reuters)
    In an update on the war, the general staff of Ukraine's armed forces referred to the "high intensity of hostilities" but did not say where fighting was heaviest.
    Ukrainian officials also made clear that the death toll was rising from the war that began when Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
    The emergency service in Ukraine's eastern region of Kharkiv region said on Wednesday that at least 500 residents of the city of Kharkiv have been killed.
    2 צפייה בגלריה
    Ukrainian soldiers run through a forest, in footage said to show combat with Russian troops near the Kyiv     Ukrainian soldiers run through a forest, in footage said to show combat with Russian troops near the Kyiv
    Ukrainian soldiers run through a forest, in footage said to show combat with Russian troops near Kyiv
    (Photo: Reuters)
    Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said on Facebook that 103 children have been killed so far in the war.
    Russian forces have struck more than 400 educational establishments and 59 of them have been destroyed, she said.
    The governor of the Chernihiv region in northern Ukraine said there was no electricity in the region's main city, Chernihiv, or in some other settlements in the area
    But Governor Viacheslav Chaus said Ukraine's armed forces "are powerful and inflict powerful blows on the Russian enemy every hour."
    Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday peace talks were sounding more realistic but more time was needed.
    Talkbacks for this article 0